Cannonier Edges Gastelum in UFC Vegas Main Event

Jared Cannonier continued to find success in the middleweight division as he defeated longtime contender Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC on ESPN 29 Saturday from Las Vegas. Cannonier, who began his career as a heavyweight and fought for several years as a light heavyweight, seems to have found a home at middleweight having now won four of his last five bouts.

The two men started the fight evenly trading low kicks and firing off hard punches. Gastelum was pressing forward for much of the bout and seemed the busier fighter but Cannonier did more damage. He dropped Gastelum with a lighting right hook in round three. But Gastelum immediately bounced back up and began looking for a takedown which Cannonier easily repulsed. Gastelum attempted several more takedowns during the course of the bout but, except for a very brief moment getting Cannonier down in the final round, never found much success with his wrestling. Cannonier's sharper punches captured the judges attention as he earned the unanimous decision win with scores of 48-47 on all three cards.

To launch this column, I'll briefly introduce myself and my objectives. My name is Lito Angeles, and my life's passion is martial arts.

I fell in love with the arts at age 7 after watching Bruce Lee in The Chinese Connection. I began my studies three years later with shorin-ryu karate while living in Okinawa. Since that time, I've studied numerous arts, including boxing, folk-style wrestling, jeet kune do, muay Thai, savate, escrima, pencak silat, krav maga, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and the Real Combat System.

I worked as an officer in a major metropolitan police department in California for 29 years, four of which were as a master instructor in my department's Arrest and Control Unit. I've also been an amateur boxing coach, youth wrestling coach, kickboxing instructor, BJJ instructor and self-defense teacher. Since retiring from law enforcement, I've focused on giving private self-defense lessons and occasional seminars.

Dear Hollywood: Reboot “WMAC Masters”

It's time to reboot WMAC Masters. Yeah, I said it, and I meant it. If you weren't a kid in the 1990s, you probably haven't even heard of the fictional World Martial Arts Council and the TV show based on it. In that case, you're in luck because I'm about to give you the lowdown.

From 1995 to 1997, WMAC Masters was essentially a martial arts version of professional wrestling combined with wholesome life lessons like you might get from a public-service announcement. Real martial artists would "fight" one another, with the winner earning the opponent's "ki-symbol." Once 10 symbols had been accumulated, the martial artist could complete his or her dragon belt, which gave the person a shot at the championship, aka the Dragon Star.

Yes, it was a little cheesy. Every character had a unique personality, costume and nickname. The producers used parts of the Universal Studios theme park for filming, including the King Kong ride and the earthquake ride. Just like in pro wrestling, the series featured a mix of staged combat and backstage drama orchestrated to add depth to the characters.

Bi Nguyen and Jenelyn Olsim Meet in Atomweight Grand Prix Eliminator

ONE Championship will close out its August with ONE: Battleground III, a previously recorded event, on Friday, August 27. Among the six bouts will be a high-stakes atomweight contest between Bi "Killer Bee" Nguyen and Jenelyn Olsim.
