Dillashaw Returns with UFC Fight Night Win

In a blood-soaked, action-packed, five-round battle, former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw returned after a two year suspension for performance enhancing drugs to win a split decision over Cory Sandhagen at UFC on ESPN 27 Saturday in Las Vegas.

Both fighters kept up a brutal pace with the action heating up early in the first round as Sandhagen went for a flying knee. Dillashaw caught him in the air and took him down. A back and forth battle ensued with Sandhagen regaining his feet only to have Dillashaw work behind him where he landed knees to the hips and legs. It was a position he was able to consistently achieve throughout the bout, which may have proven the difference in a close contest.

Dillashaw suffered a bad cut to the eye in the second round that bothered him the rest of the fight but he never slowed his pace continuing to pressure Sandhagen for all five rounds mixing his clinching and go behinds with hard leg kicks. The narrow victory now places Dillashaw back in title contention.

THE FAST SAGA - From Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan and Shaw Brothers to Car Fu

When The Fast and the Furious (2001) sped into the psyche's of illegal street racing enthusiasts, with a penchant for danger and the psychotic insanity of arrant automotive adventure, the brusque bearish, quasi-hero rebel, Dominic "Dom" Toretto was caustic yet salvationally portrayed with the power of a train using a Vin Diesel engine.

Internet Self Defense Rape Prevention

Have you ever been scammed or catfished online? One out of every two Americans have, including myself. More and more Americans are now using the internet to find love. There are so many online services and dating apps out there. An estimated forty million Americans are connecting online to meet someone new. You want to have some safety precautions in place and some self defense knowledge. Knowing simple steps for your safety when interacting with others online is self-protection. Dating apps do not conduct criminal background checks on users, so it is up to you to determine if you are comfortable meeting up with someone you met on social media.
Hakuho Wins Battle of Unbeatens to Claim 45th Sumo Title

In an epic final day match-up of unbeatens, sumo legend Hakuho defeated fellow Mongolian Terunofuji in an intense battle to claim a record 45th title at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament Sunday in Japan. Both wrestlers had entered the bout with perfect 14-0 marks, one of the rare occasions the finals of a Grand Sumo Tournament featured two competitors with perfect records.

Hakuho came out of the blocks with an immediate forearm to Terunofuji's face followed by a slapping attack. After a belt grip, he secured an overhook on Terunofuji's right arm and finally forced him to the ground with an armlock throw to earn the championship.

