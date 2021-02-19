UFC and TikTok Enter Sports Content Partnership
The world's premier mixed martial arts league and the fastest-growing social media platform on the planet have joined forces.
Per the UFC's official website, the new collaboration with TikTok will feature weigh ins, press conferences, arena tours, fighter interviews, and more live-streamed content. This promotion should provide a great deal of publicity within a younger audience for the UFC, whose platforms already have over 7 million TikTok followers. Harish Sarma, the Director of Global Strategic Partnerships in the Americas and Oceania for TikTok, provided the following statement about the partnership:
"We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with UFC and launch a robust slate of exclusive live content for the TikTok community. Now more than ever, sports fans are craving the up-close-and-personal moments they are missing by not attending live events. Through this partnership, we are excited to bring to TikTok, the action and excitement of UFC both inside and outside the Octagon."
The partnership will officially begin for the streaming of UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis coming up tomorrow night, February 20th. Viewers are encouraged to tune in to @UFC on TikTok for the brand-new exclusive coverage.