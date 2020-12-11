Judge Certifies Class-Action Suit Against UFC

A United States District Court judge in Nevada has certified a class-action antitrust lawsuit brought by several former fighters against the Ultimate Fighting Championship and its parent company, Zuffa, clearing a major hurdle for the case to go forward. Judge Richard Boulware made his announcement on Thursday allowing more than 1200 fighters who fought in the UFC between 2010 and 2017 to join in the suit, originally brought by UFC fighter Cung Le and several other former fighters alleging monopolistic practices by the company.

According to the New York Times the lawsuit could, in theory, cost the company up to nearly $5 billion if they lose the case in court. The plaintiffs are also seeking other changes, such as an end to the company's long-term contracts. The UFC has the option to appeal the ruling but could also choose to settle the case out of court. If successful, the suit could open the door for other mixed martial arts promotions to challenge the UFC's preeminence in the sport.

Ten of the Best MMA Fighters in the World Right Now

Mixed martial arts is a truly global sport with a blend of martial arts styles from all around the globe. The explosion of the sport has seen a new wave of sensational athletes come through and re-shape our perceptions of what martial arts can be.

In 2020, there are a few standouts who continue to wow us at every turn.

From divisional dominance to a seamless blending of techniques, these athletes showcase what the very best have to offer as we near the new year.

Here is a look at ten of the best pound-for-pound athletes in the game today in no particular order.

Ortiz Swearing in Not Without Controversy

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz was not only sworn into his new position on the Huntington Beach City Council Monday but also, due to a quirk of the city's election laws, named mayor pro tem, meaning he will fill in for the mayor when necessary and perhaps be next in line to inherit the rotating position.

Black Belt Magazine Unites Sport Karate with Ranking System

Black Belt Magazine has introduced a new rankings system reminiscent of the Karate Illustrated rankings of the late 20th Century.

The world of sport karate is extremely diverse, with numerous governing bodies, a wide variety of rules, and champions crowned all over the world. In order for the sport to continue to grow and gain popularity, many believe that it is essential for the administrators, promoters, coaches, and athletes to work together. Black Belt Magazine is taking a big step towards unity by establishing a ranking system for sport karate athletes that is independent of league affiliation. You can view the rankings HERE, or keep reading for more details about how the rankings were determined.

ONE Championship: Holzken vs Compton Preview at Big Bang 2

ONE Championship brings you ONE: Big Bang II, a previously recorded event, on Friday, December 11, with a stellar line-up.

Perhaps, however, there is no better bout on the card than the co-main event featuring ONE Super Series kickboxing action between two lightweight contenders.

#1-ranked lightweight contender Nieky "The Natural" Holzken takes on #5-ranked Elliot "The Dragon" Compton.

