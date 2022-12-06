Thompson Outstrikes Holland at UFC on ESPN 42
Holland seemed to have the edge in power early on staggering Thompson with a strong right hand in the first round. Thompson recovered in the second slowly taking over as he mixed straight left hands with a variety of roundhouse kicks, side kicks and spinning wheel kicks. Meanwhile, Holland was slowing by the third with an apparent right hand injury. He seemed all but helpless in the fourth standing with his back to the cage just trying to defend as Thompson unleashed his whole arsenal until Holland finally went down at the end of the round. Though he survived, his corner stopped the match between rounds.
The co-main event saw Rafael Dos Anjos set the record for most hours fought in the UFC as he submitted Bryan Barberena in the second round with a rear neck crank.
- Sport Karate's Major Teams ›
- A Street Fighter’s Take on What Works and What Doesn’t in Real-World Combat! ›