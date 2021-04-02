FIND A SCHOOL THAT IS CLOSE TO YOU
Endeavor Seeks to Gain Full Ownership of UFC

mixed martial arts
Dana White UFC
Endeavor Group Holdings, which owns 50.1 percent of the UFC, as well as talent agencies WME and IMG, will buy the remaining interest in the mixed martial arts organization as part of a plan to become a publicly traded company. The entertainment conglomerate filed for an initial public offering with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday.

Endeavor had previously tried an IPO in 2019 but the attempt failed, in part because they did not have full ownership of the UFC which, according to the New York Post, is currently valued as being worth somewhere between $6 and $10 billion. While Endeavor saw revenue from many of its subsidiaries shrink during the pandemic, the UFC fared better than most sports leagues and accounted for 80% of Endeavor's profits in 2020. The holding company had more than $5 billion of debt last year but is seeking to sell equity to private investors ahead of the IPO and use the proceeds to buy back the remaining 49.9% of the UFC.

Demetrious Johnson: Anatomy of the GOAT

mixed martial arts
Demetrious Johnson
Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson is arguably the greatest mixed martial artist ever to compete.

The Washington native not only possesses all of the tools, but his technique in each area is impeccable.

He has used those tools to capture multiple World Championships and will go for gold again when he meets ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes at ONE on TNT I on Wednesday, April 7.

But what makes an all-time great?

NEW: Black Belt Hall of Fame Member Profiles (1968-1990)

hall of fame
Black Belt Hall of Fame

The Legendary Black Belt Magazine Hall of Fame has never before been documented in a single location. Now, you can learn about all the icons that have achieved one of the greatest honors in all of martial arts.

Black Belt Magazine is proud to announce the NEW Member Profiles feature for the Hall of Fame. At the time of this article, the online records account for every inductee from the inaugural year of 1968 all the way through 1990 (upwards of 200 martial artists). The page will be updated continuously and will include every inductee through 2020 in the near future. For now, you can enjoy images and facts about the legendary members for each induction they received before 1991. Take advantage of this never-before-seen opportunity to learn about many of the martial artists who contributed to the lifestyle, culture, and community that every martial artist experiences today.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE BLACK BELT HALL OF FAME

