Endeavor Seeks to Gain Full Ownership of UFC

Endeavor Group Holdings, which owns 50.1 percent of the UFC, as well as talent agencies WME and IMG, will buy the remaining interest in the mixed martial arts organization as part of a plan to become a publicly traded company. The entertainment conglomerate filed for an initial public offering with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday.
Endeavor had previously tried an IPO in 2019 but the attempt failed, in part because they did not have full ownership of the UFC which, according to the New York Post, is currently valued as being worth somewhere between $6 and $10 billion. While Endeavor saw revenue from many of its subsidiaries shrink during the pandemic, the UFC fared better than most sports leagues and accounted for 80% of Endeavor's profits in 2020. The holding company had more than $5 billion of debt last year but is seeking to sell equity to private investors ahead of the IPO and use the proceeds to buy back the remaining 49.9% of the UFC.