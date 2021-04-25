Ranking Past UFC Stars' Performance in ONE Championship

mixed martial arts
John Lineker
cdn.vox-cdn.com

The shark-infested waters of ONE Championship has been on display in recent years and past UFC athletes have found that out the hard way.

75% of those making the switch to Asia's largest sports media property have tasted defeat. 63% of those have been stopped before the bouts could get to the judge's scorecards with 57% of the finishes coming by way of knockout.

The talent of ONE is off-the-charts and there are no easy bouts laid out for anyone.

Here is a look at the top performers who have stepped inside ONE's Circle in recent years.

1. John Lineker (3-0)

John "Hands of Stone" Lineker is already 3-0 inside ONE's Circle.

Lineker picked up his first ONE win at ONE: Dawn of Valor against Muin Gafurov. Lineker went all three rounds in his organizational debut but showcased his fast hands in the contest. In his return bout, Lineker went up against former ONE World Champion Kevin Belingon and got a huge second-round TKO stoppage.

The victory over Belingon put Lineker at the top of the division with his sights set on Bibiano Fernandes. Since Lineker just finished Worthen at ONE on TNT III, a massive bantamweight title tilt should be set between two of the world's most incredible martial artists.

2. Ajan Bhullar (1-0)

Ajan Bhullar

dmxg5wxfqgb4u.cloudfront.net

As a former Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Arjan Bhullar has established his grappling prowess. He was able to showcase that in his first ONE outing at ONE: Century in Tokyo.

Bhullar took home a dominant unanimous decision win over Mauro Cerilli and made a strong case for being one of the premier heavyweight contenders.

Although that was his lone ONE contest, Bhullar's track record and dominant victory makes him one of the stronger transplants to date. His eyes are set on heavyweight gold and the American Kickboxing Academy member is ready for bigger and better challenges.

3. Demetrious Johnson (3-1)

Demetrious Johnson

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

If not for the loss at ONE on TNT I, Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson could have easily topped this list.

Johnson got off to a perfect 3-0 start in ONE competition by winning the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix. As one of the greatest mixed martial arts athletes of all-time, Johnson added to his legacy with the Grand Prix victory.

However, in his title bid against Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes, he was stopped by a knee in the second round. The devastating knockout loss ended his streak and stymied his ascent up the ONE ladder.

Johnson is still very much at the top of the flyweight division and he will be looking to earn another shot at the gold when he steps back inside the Circle.

4. Yoshihiro Akiayama (1-1)

Yoshihiro "SexyYama" Akiyama has split his two bouts in ONE.

Akiyama dropped his debut contest at ONE: Legendary Quest against Agilan Thani by unanimous decision. However, Akiyama would return in 2020 to add to his highlight reel with a first-round KO against Sherif Mohamed at ONE: King of the Jungle.

Getting back in the win column in such a massive way shot Akiyama back up the list as he put himself in position to make noise in the welterweight division.

5. Eddie Alvarez (1-2)

Eddie Alvarez

cdn.vox-cdn.com

Eddie "The Underground King" Alvarez's beginnings in ONE have gotten off to a rough start.

In his ONE debut, Alvarez was stopped by the power of Timofey Nastyukhin. In his second bout, Alvarez felt the power Eduard Folayang. However, he overcame a slow start to finish Folayang via submission.

In Alvarez's last outing at ONE on TNT I, he was disqualified for illegal strikes against Iuri Lapicus. The roller coaster start to his ONE venture will continue at ONE on TNT IV as he returns on short notice to meet Ok Rae Yoon, who won his bout at ONE on TNT III.

6. Yushin Okami (1-2)

The Japanese legend has suffered defeat twice in ONE, but both times were to top welterweight contenders.

In his ONE debut, Kiamrian Abbasov, who is now the division's king, won by second-round TKO. In Okami's return, American grappler James Nakashima grinded out a 15-minute win by unanimous decision.

Okami would get his first win in Tokyo at ONE: Century. The powerful grappler edged out Agilan Thani on the scorecards by split decision. Okami still has the abilities that have made him a household name in the sport, but ONE's depth at welterweight has shown itself as he has struggled to get to a title shot.

7. Sage Northcutt (0-1)

Sage Northcutt

cdn.onefc.com

"Super" Sage Northcutt has only stepped between the ropes for ONE on one occasion to date, and the American was met with brute force from Cosmo Alexandre.

Alexandre knocked him out quickly. The talented striker added to his highlights and gave the Texan a rude awakening on the global stage.

Although Northcutt appears at #7, the American has time to redeem himself in ONE. Northcutt plans to return in 2021 at his more natural weight, lightweight, in a bid to become a contender. Northcutt has all of the talent to become a World Champion and he will have to showcase it in one of the deepest divisions in the organization.

8. Daichi Abe (0-2)

Daichi Abe did not find success in Asia's largest sports media property. Abe struggled in his two matches and was stopped in both contests.

In his first ONE appearance, Abe was finished with a bodykick inside the first minute courtesy of Luis Santos. Ev Ting had his number in his second outing and finished with a second-round rear-naked choke.

The 2019 defeat was the last time Abe stepped foot inside the Circle.

From Your Site Articles

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

60th anniversary
Black Belt Magazine

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Keep Reading Show less

Kathy Yang: Is it Time to Start Training Internal Arts?

kung fu
Kathy Yang
Axie Breen Photography

The wide smile and palpable positive energy of Kathy Yang are the first things a student notices when watching her instructional videos.

Whether teaching White Crane or Long Fist styles of Kung Fu or Qigong exercises and sets, Yang conveys her instruction in a unique way that is easy to follow and packed with information.

Keep Reading Show less

The Top 5 Anthony Pettis Moments

mixed martial arts
Anthony Pettis
mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Now is the time to take an utterly subjective unscientific look at some of Anthony Pettis' many, many great and memorable moments in Mixed Martial Arts. However unscientific, few will argue the following moments are anything but deserving of consideration of top status.

Keep Reading Show less