Former UFC Fighters Struggle in ONE Championship

Former UFC athletes that have made their way into ONE Championship over the past few years have not found the immediate success they have envisioned.
In fact, 75% of them have suffered at least one loss in their ONE careers to date. Of eight recent signings, they total a .500 record at 9-9, with 63% of those losses by knockout or submission.
The latest defeat shocked the mixed martial arts world. Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson was stopped with an incredible knee from Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes as the Brazilian successfully defended his ONE Flyweight World Championship.
On the same card, ONE on TNT I, Eddie "The Underground King" Alvarez was given a loss by disqualification.In one of the more remarkable results for incoming athletes, Sage Northcutt was obliterated by Cosmo Alexandre inside the first minute of their match. Northcutt has since remarked on his intentions to return to lightweight and compete at his more natural weight.
JUST. LIKE. THAT! Cosmo Alexandre knocks out Sage Northcutt 29 seconds into the first round 👊 @CosmoAlexandre… https://t.co/Sfd8JvqoiP— ONE Championship (@ONE Championship)1558101429.0
Yushin Okami and Yoshihiro Akiyama have found mixed results inside the ONE Circle after getting off on the wrong foot in their debuts.
But it is not all bad. Johnson himself started with a perfect 3-0 record while claiming the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix. Arjan Bhullar is a top heavyweight contender, and John Lineker is a perfect 2-0 in ONE with an upcoming match against Troy Worthen that could catapult him to a bantamweight title shot.
But the recent results do prove one key thing — elite talent is not confined to one organization. ONE has world-class athletes who are every bit as equal on the global stage.
Moraes' highlight-reel stoppage of the greatest to ever compete in the sport is the shining example of that fact.
ONE has a talented and deep roster, and they continue to be a key cog in the wheels of fostering the rise of martial arts in Asia. Talented stars such as Ritu Phogat are making their names as they transition in the sport, and Team Lakay has risen to become one of the top camps in the entire world.
ONE Championship is a premier organization with many of the top stars in the sport. As they continue to offer a global platform, fans should take note and watch some of the greatest and most exciting athletes in the sport today.
The next event to watch features Lineker taking on Troy Worthen at ONE on TNT III.
ONE on TNT III airs on Wednesday, April 21, in primetime on TNT at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST. The preliminary card begins on the B/R Live app and the B/R Live YouTube page at 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST.
WATCH: Anatomy Of ONE On TNT I
