Hill Wins Main Event at Finish Filled UFC Fight Night
August 09 | 2022
Chris Unger/ UFC/ Getty Images
For only the second time in modern Ultimate Fighting Championship history, every match on the card ended in a finish Saturday night at UFC on ESPN 40 with Jamahal Hill capping the main event by stopping Thiago Santos in the fourth round. Santos, who looked sloppy and wild at times, would have been better served by listening to his corner who reminded him after the second round that this wasn't a bar fight.
The one-time light heavyweight title challenger heeded their advice for a time coming out in the third and continually taking Hill down, controlling most of the round with wrestling. But the game plan was quickly forgotten in the fourth.
With both men looking tired, Hill came forward landing punches and Santos, rather than return to wrestling, immediately responded with looping shots of his own. After a brief pause in the action, Hill hit him with another big punch and Santos again looked to brawl wildly. Hill was more precise though, dropping Santos with a straight right and then pouncing on his grounded foe to pound him until the referee halted the action.
