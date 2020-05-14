UFC Fight ​Night: Smith vs. Teixeira

UFC Fight Night is on with another quarantine card! Check out all the results from the LIVE event in Jacksonville, Florida tonight May 13th. The main event proves to be a true headliner with Smith coming off a big victory over Alexander Gustafsson. Will he be able to over take veteran Glover Teixeira after this quarantine training camp?

The worlds is watching as the UFC continues to be one of the only active sports leagues in the United States due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. After the success of last weeks UFC 249 card all eyes are on the sport of MMA as other leagues continue to evaluate when and if they will resume their normal schedules.

Ufc Fight Night : Anthony Smith vs Glover Teixeira Live Stream | Smith vs Teixeira LIVE

Fight Results

Main Card

Anthony Smith vs.s. Glover Teixeira

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Ben Rothwell

Alexander Hernandez vs. Drew Dober

Ricky Simon vs. Ray Borg

Andrei Arlovski vs. Philipe Lins

Prelims

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Eubanks Winner by Unanimous Decision

Round 3 - 5:00

Gabriel Benitez vs. Omar Morales

Morales Winner by Unanimous Decision

Round 3 - 5:00

Hunter Azure vs. Brian Kelleher

Kelleher Winner by TKO

Round 2 - 3:40

Chase Sherman vs. Ike Villanueva

Sherman Winner by TKO

Round 2 - 0:49

