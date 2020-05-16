UFC Fight Night Overeem vs. Harris Results & Analysis

Prepare as the two big hitters Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris square up for the UFC Fight Night main event Saturday May 16th. This highly anticipated match up comes just months after the main event was unfortunately cancelled due to the tragic disappearance of Walt Harris's stepdaughter.
The originally scheduled bout was set for November 2019 just before reports surfaced that Walt Harris's stepdaughter had unexpectedly disappeared. These unforeseen events have not taken away from the excitement of the bought which will be help in Jacksonville this Saturday night.
ESPN MMA on Instagram: “Chito Vera finished with some gusto 😝 #UFCFL”
1,270 Likes, 75 Comments - ESPN MMA (@espnmma) on Instagram: “Chito Vera finished with some gusto 😝 #UFCFL”
Redirect Notice
UFC Florida: Overeem vs Harris - PreviewPreview Saturday night's heavyweight main event between Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris. Main card action kicks off at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. Subscribe to get all...
UFC Fight Night
Main Card
Alistar Overeem vs. Jarzinho Rozenstruik
Co-Main Event
Gadelha vs. Hill
Under Card
Ige vs. Barboza
Anders vs. Jotko
Yadong vs. Vera
Yadong Winner by Unanimous Decision
Prelims
Brown vs. Baeza
Baeza Winner by KO
Hernadez vs. Holland
Holland Winner by KO
Chikadze vs. Rivera
Chikadze Winner by Unanimous Decision
Casey vs. Romero Borella
Casey Winner by Submission
Nascimento vs. Mayes
Nascimento Winner by Submission