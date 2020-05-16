UFC Fight Night Overeem vs. Harris Results & Analysis

Prepare as the two big hitters Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris square up for the UFC Fight Night main event Saturday May 16th. This highly anticipated match up comes just months after the main event was unfortunately cancelled due to the tragic disappearance of Walt Harris's stepdaughter.

The originally scheduled bout was set for November 2019 just before reports surfaced that Walt Harris's stepdaughter had unexpectedly disappeared. These unforeseen events have not taken away from the excitement of the bought which will be help in Jacksonville this Saturday night.


ESPN MMA on Instagram: “Chito Vera finished with some gusto 😝 #UFCFL”

1,270 Likes, 75 Comments - ESPN MMA (@espnmma) on Instagram: “Chito Vera finished with some gusto 😝 #UFCFL”

Redirect Notice

86.7k Likes, 796 Comments - @ufc on Instagram: “It's fight day... AGAIN! 👏 ➡️ #UFCFL gets started at 6pmET on @ESPN!”

UFC Florida: Overeem vs Harris - Preview

Preview Saturday night's heavyweight main event between Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris. Main card action kicks off at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. Subscribe to get all...

UFC Fight Night

Main Card

Alistar Overeem vs. Jarzinho Rozenstruik

Co-Main Event

Gadelha vs. Hill

Under Card

Ige vs. Barboza

Anders vs. Jotko

Yadong vs. Vera

Yadong Winner by Unanimous Decision

Prelims

Brown vs. Baeza

Baeza Winner by KO

Hernadez vs. Holland

Holland Winner by KO

Chikadze vs. Rivera

Chikadze Winner by Unanimous Decision

Casey vs. Romero Borella

Casey Winner by Submission

Nascimento vs. Mayes

Nascimento Winner by Submission
mma
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

NASKA to Sanction a Virtual World Tour

Open Martial Arts Tournaments Shifting Online due to COVID-19

The North American Sport Karate Association (NASKA) announced in a press release on Friday that the circuit would be sanctioning a Virtual World Tour for the tournaments that have shifted to online platforms. The first tournaments to be included are the AmeriKick Internationals and the Ocean State Grand Nationals, with the possibility that other events may follow.


Virtual martial arts tournaments have increased in popularity since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions on large meetings. These tournaments are primarily intended for forms and weapons competitors who participate through video submission or livestream, depending on the event. In their press release, NASKA clarified that fighting and team divisions would not be included in the online tournaments and that a few divisions may be combined.

The online versions of the AmeriKick Internationals (June 26-27) and Ocean State Grand Nationals (July 17-19) will feature NASKA rules, judges, and scoring style. These events will not reward competitors with points for the official NASKA world ratings, but points will be awarded for a special rating system specific to the NASKA Virtual Tour.

sport karate

Good Leaders and Great Leaders

Dealing with employees — which some pundits have likened to operating an adult day-care center — is both challenging and rewarding. However, if you wish to grow your business beyond the garage-dojo stage, it's inevitable that you'll have employees. After all, there's only so much teaching and administrating one person can do. Sooner or later, you'll need a team to help you take your martial art to

No doubt you are already a good leader. Listed below are six keys that will help you become a great leader and build a winning team at your school.

START WITH WHY: Does everyone in your dojo know why your business exists? Yes, issuing mission statements and conducting retreats are all the rage in corporate America, but when it comes to running a small business like a martial arts school, identifying your purpose is every bit as important. No doubt you already know that martial arts training entails much more than kicking, punching and blocking. It also transcends the teaching of focus and discipline. There must be a burning reason why you exist.In the case of my school, the reason we exist is to serve as child-development and life coaches. Our passion is to help the boy who's bullied at school build self-confidence so he can stand up for himself. It's to help the girl who's too shy to speak to strangers grow into an adult who can say no to an aggressive man and be able to back it up. It's to help the woman who's lived a life of abuse acquire the skills and courage she needs to get out of her relationship.Every member of our team, from the head instructor to the janitor, knows this about our school.


Keep Reading Show less
dojo

How CBD Is Helping the BJJ Warrior Who Once Ruled the MMA World

You don't have to know the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship to know Royce Gracie's claim to fame — but it certainly helps.

Schooled in Brazilian jiu-jitsu by his father Helio Gracie, Royce was groomed to be a grappling star. When his brother Rorion Gracie teamed up with Art Davie in the early 1990s to create the UFC, Royce got his chance to shine. And shine he did, winning three of the first four events. Note that the UFC followed a tournament format back then, which meant the man who won had to prevail in three bouts in the same evening (four bouts in the case of the second show). With the aforementioned being just a fraction of his fight record, it comes as no surprise that Royce paid a price for dominance, a price that's been demanding repayment for years. Now, however, the BJJ practitioner has found a way to avoid the bill collector colloquially known as pain.

Keep Reading Show less

From the Archives Vol. 18, No. 4, $1.50

The 196th issue of Black Belt was dated April 1980. It was 76 pages long and featured karate champion Mike Stone on the cover.

"You ask any athlete," Mike Stone says. "He will tell you that it is 100-percent your mental attitude. I think people have to get back to knowing themselves."• Stone then waxes historical: "To be honest, the phase I like the best in karate's history in this country was about 1968 to 1972. That period, to me, was the best for technique that we've ever had in the martial arts."

Keep Reading Show less
black belt issues
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter