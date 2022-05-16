Former Champ Wins Via Freak Injury at UFC Fight Night

A well fought battle between former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic ended in unfortunate fashion as Rakic's knee suddenly buckled on him midway through the third round bringing a premature end to their UFC on ESPN 36 main event Saturday in Las Vegas. Returning to the octagon for the first time since dropping his title to Glover Teixeira in October, Blachowicz started well drilling Rakic's left calf with roundhouse kicks and hitting left hook/over hand right combinations throughout the first round.
Rakic came back strong in the second catching a single leg to take Blachowicz down and control him throughout most of the round scoring some good ground and pound. Blachowicz went back to the calf kicks to start the third then backed Rakic up with a jab. But as Rakic stepped back, his right knee seemed to pop out of place. He immediately clutched at his leg dropping to the ground in obvious pain forcing the referee to stop the match giving Blachowicz the TKO victory and putting him back in contention for another title shot.
