Veteran Record Holders Go Down to Defeat at UFC Fight Night
Experience proved no remedy for youth Saturday as the UFC's most veteran of veterans both went down to defeat at UFC Fight Night 219 in Las Vegas. Former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade stepped into the Octagon for a woman's record 23rd time but went down to a second round submission at the hands of 23-year-old Erin Blanchfield in the flyweight main event.

Working on a quick turn around having fought less than a month ago, Andrade looked crisper and more polished trading strikes in the first round. Blanchfield's superior height and reach kept her even, though, as she managed to buckle Andrade's knees with a stiff right hand midway through the stanza. While Andrade warded off all Blanchfield's takedown attempts in the first, the second round was her undoing when Blanchfield clinched and instantly hit a back heel trip to take Andrade down. She immediately moved to side control and, as Andrade tried to turn to her hands and knees, Blanchfield pounced on her back and sunk in a rear choke for the quick submission.

On the undercard, Jim Miller extended his record for the most UFC fights in men's history with his 41st bout against Alexander Hernandez but couldn't pull out the victory, either, as Hernandez claimed a unanimous decision.

