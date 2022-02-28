LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Makhachev Rolls Over Green at UFC Fight Night 202

ufc
Islam Makhachev
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC
Islam Makhachev continued his march toward a lightweight title shot crushing veteran Bobby Green in the first round of their UFC Fight Night main event Saturday in Las Vegas. A grappling disciple of retired lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachev looked to show off some of his other skills throwing a few kicks in the opening minute of the bout before forcing his way into a clinch off a missed Green kick.

After some preliminary jostling against the fence, Makhachev dropped low for an easy takedown and had his opponent right where he wanted him. Green, a late replacement for Beneil Dariush, had fought just two weeks ago and never looked in the fight once it hit the ground. It didn't take long for Makhachev to work past his legs and get full mount. As Makhachev dropped punches down, Green couldn't decide whether to turn over or remain on his back. He finally opted to turn to his stomach but Makhachev continued to rain punches on him until referee Herb Dean stopped it, giving Makhachev his 10th straight UFC victory.

