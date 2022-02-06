Strickland Edges Hermansson in UFC Fight Night Main Event
February 06 | 2022
Getty Images
In a tepid fight between middleweight contenders, American Sean Strickland took a five-round split decision over Sweden's Jack Hermansson in the main event of Saturday's UFC Fight Night 200 in Las Vegas. Strickland was content to throw fast, hard jabs most of the evening, which was enough to capture him the nod.
Hermansson started the fight with a few solid low kicks early on but got away from the tactic as the bout progressed, only occasionally throwing them throughout the remainder of the match-up. He also made several attempts at takedowns but Strickland thwarted them all.
The most excitement occurred at the very end of the second round when Hermansson landed a wide right hand but Strickland immediately countered with a straight right that put the Swede down to the mat. Though Hermansson did appear slightly more active over the last half of the fight, he was missing more than he landed as Strickland was content to throw the occasional right hand or kick while he jabbed his way to victory.
