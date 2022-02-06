LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Strickland Edges Hermansson in UFC Fight Night Main Event

news
Strickland vs Hermansson
Getty Images
In a tepid fight between middleweight contenders, American Sean Strickland took a five-round split decision over Sweden's Jack Hermansson in the main event of Saturday's UFC Fight Night 200 in Las Vegas. Strickland was content to throw fast, hard jabs most of the evening, which was enough to capture him the nod.

Hermansson started the fight with a few solid low kicks early on but got away from the tactic as the bout progressed, only occasionally throwing them throughout the remainder of the match-up. He also made several attempts at takedowns but Strickland thwarted them all.

The most excitement occurred at the very end of the second round when Hermansson landed a wide right hand but Strickland immediately countered with a straight right that put the Swede down to the mat. Though Hermansson did appear slightly more active over the last half of the fight, he was missing more than he landed as Strickland was content to throw the occasional right hand or kick while he jabbed his way to victory.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

3 Great Donnie Yen Movies (That Aren’t Ip Man)

entertainment
Donnie Yen
Flash Point
The film Ip Man (2008) secured the place of actor/Black Belt Hall of Famer Donnie Yen in the pantheon of martial arts-action heroes. Yen’s incredible portrayal of the legendary wing chun kung fu master delivered action scenes with exciting martial arts and jaw-dropping stunts. Although the film generated three sequels, each arguably as good as the original, they are not the only great martial arts-action movies by Yen. Selected below are three great Donnie Yen films that aren’t Ip Man.
Keep Reading Show less

Danish TV Greenlights Shaolin Reality Show

news
Shaolin
Shutterstock / gnoparus
The government-owned Danish subscription television station TV 2 has partnered with French media company Banijay to broadcast a new reality series called "Shaolin Warrior Monk." Banijay's production arm in Denmark, Metronome, will bring in Danish celebrities to train in the art of Shaolin kung fu at a temple in China. The celebrities will learn from authentic Shaolin masters while taking on various challenges described as both physical and philosophical.
Keep Reading Show less

Martial Arts Tournaments: New Year and New Seasons

sport karate
Martial Artists
David Clifton
With the start of a new calendar year also comes a new season for most sport karate leagues, I thought I would be a good opportunity to explore what leagues and choices are out there for today’s competitors. With so many choices locally, regionally, nationally, and internationally available to most competitors what are the options that most people find appealing?
Keep Reading Show less