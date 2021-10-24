LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Vettori Wins Bruising Over the Weight Battle at UFC Fight Night 196

ufc
Vettori UFC
sportshub.cbsistatic.com Getty Images

UFC Fight Night results, highlights: Marvin Vettori survives wild brawl with Paulo Costa to take decision win

In a match-up of elite middleweights contested at light heavyweight, Marvin Vettori outfought Paulo Costa over five rounds to take a unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 196 Saturday in Las Vegas. Originally scheduled for 186 pounds, Costa announced he weighed 211 on Wednesday and wouldn't even be trying to make 186 so the bout was reset for 195 pounds. But when Costa said that was still no good, the UFC and the Nevada Athletic Commission gave him his way as Vettori agreed to fight at 205.

In the end it didn't help Costa as he seemed to slow a bit toward the end of most rounds allowing Vettori, who pressed forward all evening with a boxing heavy attack, to take control. Though Costa rocked him in the second round with a head kick, Vettori recovered for a takedown, When they returned to their feet, Costa eye poked him which caused referee Jason Herzog to take a point. Vettori continued to press forward through the third and fourth rounds though Costa came alive in the fifth landing some vicious body shots. But it wasn't enough to change the outcome as Vettori lead 48-46 on all three scorecards.

Jackson's Five: The Diamond Nationals

sport karate
Diamond Nationals Karate
Photo Courtesy: Dawson Holt via Instagram

The 2021 Diamond Nationals took place on October 8th and 9th, the first time the prestigious event has been hosted since 2019. World class competitors gathered in Minneapolis, Minnesota to test their skills in forms, weapons, point sparring, and more.

In the early 2010's, Ken Warner (otherwise known as ZenInc on YouTube) always shared his "Top Five" on Facebook after major sport karate events. Reflecting on these posts has inspired me to write a top five article of my own for the Diamond Nationals, and I plan to continue writing these articles after each tournament I attend. Special thanks to Ken Warner for his contributions to documenting sport karate history. Without further ado, here is Jackson's Five for the Diamond Nationals.

Martial Arts Against Asthma Attacks

health
Inhaler
www.publicdomainpictures.net
Asthma is one of the most common chronic diseases of the airways of the lungs. In developed countries it affects 7- 10 % of population, and it has got an increasing tendency. In 2014, around 300 million people globally had asthma, mostly in North America and Europe and with lowest rate in Africa.
Bruce Lee's Back Exercises

fitness
Bruce Lee fitness
s3images.zee5.com ZEE5

Bruce Lee Birth Anniversary: Looking Back At 'Way of The Dragon', And Why It's the Most Underrated Movie Of This Martial Artist

Bruce Lee's Back Exercises for Explosive Punching Power and Speed

Did you ever wonder why Bruce Lee was so focused on training his back muscles?

The back is like the core. It stabilizes the spine and shoulders. It also connects the power of your hips and arms to push, pull, rotate, and punch.


The force of your punch relies on your body, not just your arm. The power of your punch is generated by moving the mass of your body. The tension your muscles can create will determine the force and speed they can produce. There are many factors involved in developing your punch. However, strengthening your back is a good place to start and you will see instant changes in speed, power and explosiveness of your punching technique.

