Santos Wins Snoozer at UFC Vegas

ufc
Santos UFC
mmajunkie.usatoday.com
In a lackluster light heavyweight fight, Thiago Santos won a close unanimous decision over Johnny Walker in the main event of UFC Fight Night 193 from Las Vegas Saturday. Though both men are known as hard striking knockout artists, each came in on a career slide. Walker had lost two of his last three while Santos had dropped three in a row and neither seemed inclined to take chances here spending most of the fight at a distance exchanging leg kicks. Santos did manage to land a few solid roundhouse kicks to the body and catch Walker with some hard punches on a couple of occasions when he was able to step inside as the taller man chambered kicks. All three judges saw it 48-47 for Santos.

The co-main event ended in controversial fashion as an accidental first round clash of heads between Kyle Daukaus and Kevin Holland left Holland looking momentarily done. But referee Dan Miragliotta hesitated in stopping the match as Holland briefly seemed to recover, only to be caught in a choke and submitted. However, officials eventually changed the ruling to a no contest.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Develop Powerful and Ripped Abs Like Bruce Lee

fitness
Bruce Lee
fitbodybuzz.com
A trained core is essential for MMA and all forms of martial arts and grappling. Bruce Lee's abdominal training is the best of both worlds. It produces a powerful explosive core and will chisel out your abs. Bruce always sought out the best exercises for strength and speed to make himself better. Over the years of training, Lee understood that all movement is generated from the center, the hips and the core. Your abdominals are the source of power to kick, punch, jump, and run. The spine also uses the core for stability.
Keep Reading Show less

The Curious Case(s) of Jon Jones

news
Jon Jones
media.bleacherreport.com
At the risk of piling on and making points that are already being made ad infinitum in the MMA-sphere, what if we played curious and tried to learn something here? What if we tried to get something productive out of the latest drama in the news with Jon Jones? What if instead of expressing disappointment from any ivory towers, claiming from any crystal ball that we saw something coming, or pontificating; what if instead of engaging in mere tabloid fodder we could apply a couple of real lessons purely from the martial arts aspect of the situation? Is that too much to ask from a sport where the coach of its biggest star – a star with plenty of less- than-virtuous moments in his own story – wrote a book called "Win or Learn"?
Keep Reading Show less

Slow Movement Training

training tips
Weight Training
i0.wp.com

Bruce Lee's Aerobic Strength Training for MMA and Martial Arts

The need for anaerobic and aerobic conditioning is essential in martial arts and MMA. However, many times aerobic conditioning is thrown to the curbside. Bruce Lee did aerobic weight training three times a week. That is how essential it is for martial arts. You can't train explosive movement all the time and expect your aerobic system to develop. You need to train your slow-twitch fibers too! And the best way to do this is through aerobic strength training.

Keep Reading Show less