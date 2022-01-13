LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

UFC Inks New European Broadcast Deal As Earnings Continue to Soar

ufc
UFC
www.pngitem.com
The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced a new broadcast deal for several European territories with Discovery Inc. as they seek to expand their viewer base outside the United States even more. All UFC events will now be made available in the Netherlands through the discovery+ streaming service while in Spain they'll be available through the Discovery subsidiary Eurosport.

It's been estimated that 90% of the UFC fan base resides outside the United States while 90% of its media revenue still comes from North America, largely due to its broadcast deal with ESPN. But with nine of its 12 current champions having been born outside the U.S. the company is looking to capitalize further on its international popularity. Meanwhile, when the final ledger is tallied, it appears 2021 will be the UFC's most profitable year to date with the fight promotion recording record earnings for the first three quarters of the year.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

The 20 Top Best Martial Arts Movies of the 1970’s Part II: 1977-1979

entertainment
Executioners From Shaolin
Executioners From Shaolin / Lau Kar-leung

Dr. Craig’s Martial Arts Movie Lounge

In Part I, I covered the following films from 1970-1976 in order of the years the films came out: Brothers Five; The Avenger; Fist of Fury; Black Tavern; Chinese Iron Man; Defensive Power of Aikido; Fists of Vengeance; The Gallant;Pacific Connection; and The Tongfather. The last 10 films are presented in a similar fashion.
Keep Reading Show less

Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days

bruce lee
Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days
i.ytimg.com

2021 Update!

The Power of the Martial Spirit = Master Yourself so You Can Be of Service to the World.
For millions of Americans, hungry kids are their reality. Not enough money to buy groceries. Not enough food to last until the next paycheck.

Black Belt Magazine, The Bruce Lee Foundation, and Sifu Harinder Singh are calling all Martial Artists and School Owners to come together to Kick Off the New Year and unite to Kick Hunger Away. Let’s make #10000KICKS go viral.

Keep Reading Show less

BREAKING: 2022 Irish Open Canceled

sport karate
Irish Open Karate
Photo Courtesy: IrishOpenOnline.com

The Irish Open, one of the most prestigious point fighting events in the world and a marquee event for the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO), has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The promotion committee for the event released the following statement via their Facebook account on Thursday:

Following a meeting today with Sport Ireland and in light of ongoing Irish government restrictions, and in the absence of clarity of when these may change, we regret to inform you that the Irish Open Organising Committee are saddened to announce that we have to cancel the Irish Open 2022, as we would not be able to run the event under current Irish government legislation and restrictions. Citywest have confirmed refunds are available for bookings made. All registration fees that have been paid will be refunded over the next week.This unfortunately is out of our control. Rest assured, we will be back next year with the biggest event ever.

Keep Reading Show less