+
LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Sterling Beats Cejudo at UFC 288

mixed martial arts
Sterling Beats Cejudo at UFC 288
storage.googleapis.com
Oft-maligned bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling gave one of his most impressive performances, Saturday, defeating two-division champion Henry Cejudo via split decision in the main event of UFC 288 from Newark, N.J.

Returning after a three-year retirement, the former flyweight and bantamweight champion, Cejudo, came in as a slight favorite but Sterling started fast with lots of movement and strikes. Though Cejudo secured a takedown off a body lock, Sterling worked his way back to his feet. He then secured a double underhook of his own against the fence and managed to take the former Olympic gold medal wrestler down ending the first round on Cejudo's back.

Sterling was a bit more active through the second but Cejudo used his wrestling in the third muscling Sterling down into front headlock positions and finishing the round with a nice trip off a body lock. But Sterling reasserted control in the fourth. When Cejudo again managed to get him down to all fours in a front headlock, Sterling fought his way to the challenger's legs. Cejudo went into a near full split against the fence to stop the champion from completing the reversal but Sterling finished the takedown, again ending the round on top.

The champion coasted a bit in the final round but still took the split decision, perhaps finally silencing the last of his doubters.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.