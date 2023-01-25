LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Hill, Moreno Capture Crowns at UFC 283

Jamahal Hill captured the UFC's vacant light heavyweight title while opponent Glover Teixeira cemented his claim as one of the toughest men to ever step into the octagon at UFC 283 in Brazil, Saturday. Hill established his dominance early fighting off all Teixeira's takedown attempts and rocking him with right hands, then switching to southpaw to land thunderous left roundhouse kicks.

Teixeira was wobbled by the roundhouse in the second and ate stiff punch combinations then fought back, finally earning a takedown to show he was still in the battle. But Hill rocked him with another high kick in the third following up with brutal ground and pound. By the fourth Teixeira's face looked like he'd been attacked by an axe. He never stopped coming forward though, even earning another takedown in the last round on sheer effort. It wasn't enough as Hill took the unanimous decision.

The co-main event saw history made as Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo became the first men to fight each other four times in the UFC. After splitting their first three bouts 1-1-1, Moreno may have finally settled the rivalry regaining the flyweight title with a sweeping left hook that closed Figeuiredo's eye in the third round prompting a doctor's stoppage between rounds.

