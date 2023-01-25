Hill, Moreno Capture Crowns at UFC 283
Teixeira was wobbled by the roundhouse in the second and ate stiff punch combinations then fought back, finally earning a takedown to show he was still in the battle. But Hill rocked him with another high kick in the third following up with brutal ground and pound. By the fourth Teixeira's face looked like he'd been attacked by an axe. He never stopped coming forward though, even earning another takedown in the last round on sheer effort. It wasn't enough as Hill took the unanimous decision.
The co-main event saw history made as Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo became the first men to fight each other four times in the UFC. After splitting their first three bouts 1-1-1, Moreno may have finally settled the rivalry regaining the flyweight title with a sweeping left hook that closed Figeuiredo's eye in the third round prompting a doctor's stoppage between rounds.
- Demetrious Johnson Heaps Praise Upon Rising ONE Star Fabricio Andrade ›
- Mark Jacobs - Black Belt Magazine ›
- Effect of Brazil Riots Seep Into MMA World ›