Effect of Brazil Riots Seep Into MMA World

In a scene reminiscent of the January 6 Capitol riot in the United States, Brazil's capital city of Brasilia turned chaotic Sunday following the inauguration of a new President with shock waves reverberating into the world of mixed martial arts. As Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office and supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro attacked federal institutions, Bolsonaro, himself, was camped out at a rented Florida home owned by former UFC champion Jose Aldo.

Bolsonaro, who, like former U.S. President Donald Trump, made baseless claims about the legitimacy of the election process even before it took place, has long enjoyed the support of MMA fighters like Aldo, Royce Gracie and Paulo Costa. It's unclear how long Bolsonaro may stay in Florida as he's facing five separate investigations back in Brazil. Meanwhile, it's being reported Aldo and his wife, Viviane Pereira Oliveira, may face their own troubles for allegedly receiving illegal payments from an emergency fund meant to help Brazil's poorest families during the COVID crisis.

The UFC is scheduled to hold their first major show of 2023 in Brazil on January 21. The website MMA Junkie reportsthe company presently has made no change in their plans for the event, though that could be contingent on how widespread civil unrest in Brazil becomes.

