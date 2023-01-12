Effect of Brazil Riots Seep Into MMA World
Bolsonaro, who, like former U.S. President Donald Trump, made baseless claims about the legitimacy of the election process even before it took place, has long enjoyed the support of MMA fighters like Aldo, Royce Gracie and Paulo Costa. It's unclear how long Bolsonaro may stay in Florida as he's facing five separate investigations back in Brazil. Meanwhile, it's being reported Aldo and his wife, Viviane Pereira Oliveira, may face their own troubles for allegedly receiving illegal payments from an emergency fund meant to help Brazil's poorest families during the COVID crisis.
The UFC is scheduled to hold their first major show of 2023 in Brazil on January 21. The website MMA Junkie reportsthe company presently has made no change in their plans for the event, though that could be contingent on how widespread civil unrest in Brazil becomes.
