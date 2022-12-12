Ankalaev and Blachowicz Fight to Controversial Draw at UFC 282
Blachowicz unloaded powerful leg kicks early that had Ankalaev switching from southpaw to an orthodox stance in the third to protect a battered right leg. But Blachowicz went to work on his opponent's left leg prompting Ankalaev to seek the clinch and look for takedowns. He kept Blachowicz penned up against the cage for the latter part of the round and got his takedown just before the end of the stanza. From there it was all Ankalaev as he took Blachowicz down in the fourth and fifth keeping him grounded and landing heavy punches. Though most thought Ankalaev did enough to win, the judges split on the verdict 48-46 for Ankalaev, 48-47 for Blachowicz and 47-47.
The co-main event saw much-hyped lightweight Paddy Pimblett claim an unpopular decision over Jared Gordon.
- Sensei – The Origin and Meaning of the Word ›
- Felice Herrig: Black Belt Magazine Photo Shoot ›
- Loren Mack Joins World’s Most Innovative, Fastest Growing League In PFL ›