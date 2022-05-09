LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Oliveira Sizzles in Main Event While Co-Main Fizzles at UFC 274

news
Oliveira vs Gaethje
sportshub.cbsistatic.com

Oliveira vs Gaethje

In one of the best one rounds fights you'll see, Charles Oliveira defeated Justin Gaethje by rear choke to take the main event of UFC 274 Saturday in Phoenix. It was supposed to be a lightweight title defense by Oliveira but the champion missed weight on Friday and was stripped of his title, though multiple fighters complained the scales were off.

Nonetheless, Oliveira came out throwing hard right hands but Gaethje answered with an uppercut that put him down. Oliveira bounced back up only to be put down again moments later. He tried pulling guard but Gaethje refused to go to the ground against the UFC's all time submission king. Instead, Oliveira got back up and put Gaethje down with another right hand. The Brazilian jumped on his back, looked for an armbar, then a triangle choke, got the back again and cinched in the rear choke for the submission.

The co-main event saw one of the most dreadful title fights in UFC history as strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and challenger Carla Esparza did almost nothing for 5 rounds. A couple of brief takedowns by Esparza were enough to earn her the split decision win and the title.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.