Oliveira Sizzles in Main Event While Co-Main Fizzles at UFC 274

Nonetheless, Oliveira came out throwing hard right hands but Gaethje answered with an uppercut that put him down. Oliveira bounced back up only to be put down again moments later. He tried pulling guard but Gaethje refused to go to the ground against the UFC's all time submission king. Instead, Oliveira got back up and put Gaethje down with another right hand. The Brazilian jumped on his back, looked for an armbar, then a triangle choke, got the back again and cinched in the rear choke for the submission.
The co-main event saw one of the most dreadful title fights in UFC history as strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and challenger Carla Esparza did almost nothing for 5 rounds. A couple of brief takedowns by Esparza were enough to earn her the split decision win and the title.
