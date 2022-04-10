Volkanovski, Sterling Defend Titles at UFC 273
April 10 | 2022
Copyright: 2022 Jeff Bottari / Getty Images
In one of the most stacked UFC cards in recent memory, feather champion Alexander Volkanovski had his way with challenger "Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung stopping him in the fourth round of the main event Saturday night in Jacksonville, Florida. Volkanovski seemed too fast over the first couple of rounds mixing punches, low kicks and takedowns to have his way, while Jung fought with his hands low and ate hard shots.
The challenger appeared to be gaining a little momentum in the third when Volkanovski dropped him with punches toward the end of the round and brutalized him with ground and pound. Though Jung came out for the fourth, a couple of more hard shots had him staggering and referee Herb Dean ending the match.
The co-main event saw bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defend the title he won on a controversial disqualification over Petr Yan last year, capturing the rematch by outgrappling Yan to earn a split decision victory
And in a highly anticipated undercard fight, streaking welterweight Khamzat Chimaev got the first real test of his career winning a close unanimous decision over Gilbert Burns in a bruising, back and forth battle.
