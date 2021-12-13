LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Oliveira, Pena Score Upsets at UFC 269

ufc
Oliveira, Pena
24ssports.com 24ssports
It was a night of upsets at UFC 269 Saturday in Las Vegas as favored lightweight title challenger Dustin Poirier and women's bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes went down to defeat. Poirier, who passed up a shot at the vacant title earlier this year for a big money rematch with Conor McGregor, may be regretting that decision following his loss to Charles Oliveira.

Oliveira, who got the title shot in place of Poirier and capitalized winning the crown, showed he was no fluke submitting Poirier in the third round Saturday. The pair fought a furious stand up battle in the first round with Oliveira briefly dropped from a Poirier right hand. But Oliveira got the fight to the mat in the second and pounded the challenger from inside Poirier's guard. He took Poirier's back in a standing position the next round and sunk in a choke to earn the submission.

In one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, challenger Julianna Pena survived a vicious first round assault from Amanda Nunes to turn the tide in the second as Nunes appeared to tire. She managed to drag the champion to the ground and secure a rear choke to win the title.

