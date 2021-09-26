Volkanovski, Shevchenko Retain Titles at UFC 266

Alexander Volkanovski retained his UFC featherweight title by unanimous decision over Brian Ortega in a wild and bloody brawl Saturday night at UFC 266 in Las Vegas. After the two fighters exchanged hard leg kicks early on, the action heated up in a third round that saw a battered and bloodied Ortega suddenly drop an off-balance Volkanovski with a punch then sink in a guillotine choke from mount. Volkanovski escaped but Ortega eventually snagged a tight triangle choke. Volkanovski again escaped and landed brutal punches that looked like they might stop Ortega.

Somehow the challenger survived and came out to take Volkanovski down in the 4th going for another guillotine. Volkanovski fought it off then delivered more vicious punishment to Ortega. Amazingly, Ortega carried the fight to Volkanovski in the last round hurting him with punches but it wasn't enough as the champion took the decision.

The co-main event saw Valentina Shevchenko put on an outstanding performance mixing punches, kicks, takedowns and top control on the ground to retain her women's flyweight title over Lauren Murphy. The end came in the 4th when Shevchenko hurt Murphy with punches then took her down and pounded her until the referee halted things.

That a director of my city's opera company would call me seemed a little odd. There are probably some monkeys who know more about opera than I do. But the director was inviting me to lunch, so of course I went.

It turned out the company was producing a performance of Madame Butterfly, the Puccini opera that tells the story of a doomed love between a French military officer and a geisha in early 19th-century Japan. The opera has come under fire for its stereotyped, utterly fanciful depictions of Japanese culture. The local company was trying to anticipate such criticism, and the director asked me, since I serve on the board of some organizations related to Japanese culture, what I thought.
Have you ever watched a film that was just so amazing that when the sequel came out, your mind started developing great expectations and that it would be a pip, which has nothing to do with a Charles Dicken's novel, yet a movie that could be a real humdinger?

In 2017, one of the most engaging and exciting elements of the Sammo Hung and Vincent Zhao starring God of War is that it was a remake of Jimmy Wang Yu's classic kung fu flick Beach of the War Gods (BWG; 1973). This gave me the perfect opportunity to see how a film on the same subject was handled by two Chinese filmmaking eras 44 years apart and how the fight choreography was used to tell the hero's story.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was arrested Friday morning in Las Vegas, just hours after his 2013 fight with Alexander Gustafsson was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. Jones, in town for the induction ceremony, was arrested by Las Vegas police and charged with domestic battery and felony injuring and tampering with a vehicle, though details remain unclear.
