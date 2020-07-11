UFC 251 - Usman vs. Masvidal Fight Island

The debut of UFC's Fight Island is upon us! Three epic title fights putting the worlds top MMA fighters center stage for this historical event. Check back to Black Belt for all the results and analysis.

The debut of UFC's new Fight Island has built momentum for fight fans all over the globe since its inception in April. In just three months since the idea has become a reality. To add to the incredible feat of this islands creation during an ongoing pandemic, the fight card has been stacked with not one, not two, but three incredible title fights.

As if the original UFC 251 card was not impressive enough, a turn of events has lead a major change in the main event just two weeks out. Due to a positive COVID-19 test by original welterweight contender Gilbert Burns was forced to remove himself from the biggest fight of his career against current world champion Kamaru Usman.

Fate would have it that with short notice Jorge Masvidal was willing to step up to the plate. A match up that by many fans was considered to be more in line with their expectations. Having barely made the new Fight Island "safe zone" quarantine timeline Masvidal negotiated his contract, passed his COVID-19 test, and traveled across the world to Abu Dahbi all while cutting weight for arguably the most important fight of his career.

The Hype for UFC 251

Main Card

Welterweight Title Bout

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

Featherweight Title Bout

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

Bantamweight Title Bout

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo

