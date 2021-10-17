Dumont Decisions Ladd at UFC Fight Night 195
October 17 | 2021
cdn.vox-cdn.com Aspen Ladd and Norma Dumont Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC
Norma Dumont fought cautious but smart taking a largely uneventful decision over Aspen Ladd in the main event of UFC Fight Night 195 Saturday in Las Vegas. Ladd, who hadn't been in the cage since December 2019, was coming back from a severe knee injury compounded by weight cutting problems. After failing to make weight for a bantamweight match-up two weeks ago, she stepped into the featherweight bout against Dumont on short notice and it all seemed to show. She did little the first three rounds allowing Dumont to build up a lead with little more than her jab. Though Ladd came alive a bit in the last two rounds, Dumont still managed to claim a comfortable unanimous decision.
The undercard saw a spate of minor UFC records set. Andrei Arlovski won a unanimous decision over Carlos Felipe to extend his heavyweight record for wins to 21. Jim Miller set the record for most UFC appearances with 38 as he knocked out Erick Gonzalez. And Lupita Godinez, who fought just seven days ago, set a modern day record for the shortest time between bouts in dropping a decision to Luana Carolina.
