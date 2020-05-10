UFC 249 Historical Pandemic Fights & Results


Millions tuned in to UFC 249 Saturday night May 9th for not only the first fight since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but also the first US sporting event drawing an audience of more than the typical MMA fan. This historic fight offered a look into the new atmosphere of empty stadiums with no crowds that may become the new normal for future events. However, the excitement and intensity of the fights did not disappoint.


From an at home viewers perspective UFC 249 appeared on its face to be no different than the MMA fights we have come to love. However, as fighters began their walkouts it became subtly clear that the pandemic that has been affecting the world would be altering the atmosphere of this event as well.


UFC 249 | UFC www.ufc.com


As fighters began their walkouts the empty stadium echoed with music and an unfamiliar silence. With each fighters exit from the locker rooms an entourage of corner men wearing the now familiar medical grade mask followed just a few steps behind them. A sight that will forever mark the COVID-19 impact on the martial arts and UFC history.


Michelle Waterson walks out with her masked entourage in UFC 249 AP


As they entered the ring the familiar voice of Bruce Buffer rang through the air. Not lacking any excitement from the long drawn out announcement of each fighters name we have become familiar with there was an unfamiliar silence. The cheers of the crowd as each fighter paces back and forth filled with...silence.


Fight Results

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Geathje Winner by TKO

Round 5 - 3:39

Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz

Cejudo Winner by TKO

Round 2 - 4:58

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Ngannou Winner by TKO

Round 1 - 0:20

Jeremy Stevens vs. Calvin Kattar

Kattar Winner by TKO

Round 2 - 2:49

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Hardy Winner by Decision

Round 3 - 5:00


Coronavirus Research

We live in a scary world right now. If we look to ancient wisdom, we may find some of the answers to today's hidden enemy. Interestingly, the key principle is an ancient Chinese tenet: "to know your enemy and know yourself." Sun Tzu's belief was that you will never be in danger if you take this principle to heart. This principle applies for both martial arts school owners and health care providers like myself. It is an applicable concept in the management of the COVID-19 virus, and in our collective endeavors to mitigate this danger. The basic martial principle it demonstrates is understanding your opponent. Our opponent in this case is the COVID-19 virus. It is crucial to obtain a competitive advantage by understanding how the virus functions. Once we understand that concept, then defeating it is possible. This knowledge will help reduce the impact of this viral pandemic.

Have you given that much thought to what this virus is, or how it is spread? How do we combat the COVID-19 virus? Martial arts school owners need to understand how this virus is replicated and spread in order to proactively mitigate the risk to their students.

What is in a name? COVID-19 is an abbreviation: CO for corona, VI for virus, and D-19 for December 2019, when it was first identified as a possible threat and contagion. Now that you understand the name, let's discuss some basic biology. A virus, according to Wikipedia, is a "submicroscopic infectious agent that replicates only inside the living cells of an organism. Viruses can infect all types of life forms from animals and plants to microorganisms. There are millions of viruses in the environment. Viruses are found in almost every ecosystem on Earth, and are the most numerous type of biological entity."

Now that we know what type of opponent we are facing, let's lighten things up a bit and view this as a martial artist would by asking a basic question: How can we defeat the enemy? In martial arts we have ground games, stand-up skills, weaponry, collective locking systems and many others. What style of fighter is this coronavirus, and how does it deploy its favorite weapons? If I had to label COVID's fighting style, I'd say it's got more in common with stealth systems like ninjutsu. Lets' identify some of its silent methods - how a coronavirus attacks and what its special characteristics are.

Here is where Sun Tzu' discussions come into play regarding "know your enemy". The virus needs you and your cellular machinery in order to replicate itself and mount an attack. We can deny the virus entry into our bodies through social distancing, meticulous hand washing, and exceptional surface cleaning. We destroy its ability to wield our own cellular machinery as a weaponry against us. These efforts will reduce contact with the saboteur coronavirus. It wants to sneak into our systems, steal our cells' nuclear machinery and make millions of copies of itself using our nuclei as its own replication factory. When it is done, the cellular structure is damaged, and the virus moves on to infect other healthy cells. By utilizing the weapons we have with improved health practices, you will deny COVID-19 entry into your body and take away its ability to mount its attack.

Another great martial arts mantra is, "Never stop an enemy when he is getting ready to make a mistake." The mistake we sometimes make is underestimating our opponent. Coronavirus can be defeated through the simple practices of hand washing, physical separation, masks, good nutrition, good hydration and staying active – all these things help our immune response and help us combat the enemy – regardless of its manner of attack.

In order defeat COVID19, there are many recommended steps for martial arts school owners and their students to take. First and foremost is physical distancing, not social distancing per se. At this time more than ever before, the use of social media and an online presence is mandatory. Research shows that most people who have habituated to a specific activity will reset that need after about 4-5 weeks. That means if you do not do something to keep students engaged, you will see students moving on to other activities rather than returning to your martial arts school. An online presence with at home exercises and drills can keep them thinking about martial arts. It will also emphasize fitness, which is a direct engine that drives our immune response and allows our bodies to fight back against this unseen enemy.


Purell

We must also look at how COVID19 is spread in order to understand how we can help stop the pandemic. It can be transmitted through contact (for example, shaking hands with an infected person or touching a door handle immediately after them, then touching your nose or mouth) and or through airborne particles released when a sick person coughs or sneezes. That means wearing masks can protect you from infection. Wearing a mask will greatly reduce the viral footprint. Next, of course is hand washing. The general rule is use soap that has antibacterial ingredients. Wash your hands for at least 20-30 seconds making sure to remove rings and other articles from your hands. You still need to wash rings and bracelets as well. Generally, we recommend allowing the hands to air dry naturally rather then risk the possible recontamination with public paper towel dispensers.

The next option is hand sanitizer, which can be in small personal use dispensers or in larger pump style dispensers at the dojo. I recommend you suggest personal hand sanitizer units to your students. The pump-style dispensers have frequent use and the push pump can become contaminated. If you're using the sanitizer properly, it will help reduce the spread of the contagion – but again, you musy be meticulous with sanitation. Alcohol sprays are also available and are particularly useful for larger surfaces like mats, stretch rails, mirrors, weight equipment, bathrooms and locker areas. If you're not sure if something has been sanitized, the rule is to clean it prior to use. Also, keep track of cleanings and post them on a visible clip board – this assures a regular schedule for cleanings and it demonstrates publicly your efforts to defeat the COVID.

Finally, some thoughts about sparring gear and equipment. Students should bring their own gear to class and take the time to clean their own equipment. If if the dojo has public use gear, it needs to be cleaned after every use and you should ensure that the storage location or locker is also being sanitized.

Most of these types of mitigation efforts are common sense. The issue is when we lack the motivation to keep our areas clean and safe. We are inviting retransmission of the virus if we do not follow these guidelines. Remember, COVID19 is a ninja with secret powers. In order to defeat a persistent enemy, we must be persistent in our own effort to stop the spread and combat COVID19 on a regular basis, even once this pandemic has passed. We must "know our enemy and know ourselves." Through that study we can defeat COVID19 with the weapons we have – soap, water, masks, separation, sanitization and most importantly our situational awareness and common sense.

Dane S. Harden

Western Masters Martial Arts, Inc. 1979

www.westernmastersmartialarts.com

Brief: Dane S. Harden is a retired Army Colonel and served as a medical officer for 35 years in the U.S. Army. He has deployed many times on NATO and various combat operations around the globe. Colonel Harden is a retired Senior Flight Surgeon and now works in Primary Care Medicine. He holds black belts in Tae Kwon Do, Yoshinkan Aikido, kickboxing and sword arts. Harden Sensei's teachers include: Grand Master Jhoon Rhee, Master Joe Lewis, Hanshi Kevin Blok, and Shihan Dana Abbott. He began his martial arts training in 1969 and has been involved in the militaries combative programs and teaches in the United States and Europe.

Fight Back : View the Line Up

Join us live on Facebook to Benefit COVID-19 First Respondents. This virtual martial arts raining event features the worlds biggest names in martial arts coming together to support one another during this time of crisis.

Join us LIVE ON FACEBOOK all week long


Join Black Belt Magazine and Combat Go as we present Fight Back: A Virtual Martial Arts Training Event Benefiting Covid First Respondents. In Partnership with Bellator MMA and Century Martial Arts we bring you 5 straight days of seminars and interviews from the world's biggest names in martial arts. This LIVE event will benefit first respondents of the Covid-19 pandemic through our partnership with American Red Cross. Please help us in uniting the martial arts community as one to support those putting their lives on the line to help others.
Donate Here!

cdn.pixabay.com

News From Around The World

Fight Back making headlines across the world as martial artist unite to stand behind the COVID-19 first respondents. This week long event has made an impact in countries like the Philippines, Germany, Brazil, United Kingdom, and the United States where legends of the arts have deep roots.

Ellis Island Honors Society to Join Fight Back, A Martial Arts Event and COVID-19 Fundraiser

www.salamancapress.com

Ellis Island Honors Society to Join Fight Back, A Martial Arts Event and COVID-19 Fundraiser
NEW YORK, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ellis Island Honors Society (EIHS) announces their involvement in a COVID-19 fundraiser benefitting medical staff and hospitals which are hit hardest by

Master Ken Live

Master Ken is an actor, comedian, creator of the webshow "Enter the Dojo" as well as a martial artist with various backgrounds including Kenpo.

https://www.facebook.com/BlackBeltMagazine/videos/555032701826256/

Eyal Yanislov Live

Eyal Yanilov travels the world to conduct courses as an Israeli Krav Maga instructor and Chief Instructor of Krav Maga Global who holds the highest level in Krav Maga with Master 3.

Apolo Ladra Live

Apolo Ladra has over 40 years of training specializing in Kali with an ATA 6th Degree Black Belt, 7th Degree WTF Black Belt, and the rank of Master at the Ernie Reyes West Coast Tae Kwon Do Association.

Pat Mac Live

Pat McNamara (Mac) has 22 years of Special Operations experience, 13 of which were in 1st SFOD-D with extensive experience in hostile fire/combat zones in the Middle East, and Eastern Europe.

John Hackleman Live

John Hackleman is a 44 year veteran of martial arts, a North American Champion, Pacific heavyweight Champion, coach of the UFC's most dominant fighters and is ranked #5 fighter in the world.

Harinder Singh Live

Harinder Singh is a teacher of military, special forces, Secret Service, SWAT, and over 150 law enforcement agencies across the globe. He is a master instructor of Jeet Kune Do, Tai Chi, Wing Chun, Escrima and holds a Brown Belt in BJJ.

Paulo Rubio Live

Paulo Rubio works to inspire the marital and tactical arts community for 10 plus years with his media production, specifically his interviews and exploration by experts in the field.

Jared Wihongi Live

Jared Wihongi has over 20 years experience as a SWAT Operator and over 34 years in various martial arts from around the world including the advanced rank of Tuhon in the Filipino combat art of Pekiti-Tirsia Kali.

Burton Richardson Live

Burton Richardson is a 3rd Degree Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, instructor in Jun Fan JKD and Filipino martial arts under Guro Dan Inosanto, instructor in the JKD Grappling Association and Thai Boxing, and has worked as a stunt choreographer and actor.

Tim Kennedy Live

Tim Kennedy currently serves in the United States Army, a 3rd Degree Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and is a retired mixed martial artist who fought in the UFC, Strikeforce, WEC, ShoMMA, HDNet FIghts and IFL.

Stanislov Horuna Live

Stanislav Horuna is a World Games Champion, World and European championship medalist, and a Ukrainian karateka competing in the kumite 75 kg division.

Michael Jai White & Richard Norton Live

Michael Jai White is an actor/director and world class martial artist. Having received the rank of Black Belt in numerous styles and trained under many legendary instructors Michael's acting career has exploded. He has been featured in films such as Spawn, The Dark Night, and many other award winning films.

Richard Norton attained a 9th Degree in Zen Do Kai and is know as an action film star, stuntman, fight choreographer and martial arts trainer.

Royce Gracie Combat Show Live

Master Royce Gracie is a UFC Hall of Fame recipient and founder of the Gracie Self Defense Systems. Royce is known for his incredible impact on the world of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and the martial arts as a whole.

FightBack Live with Leo Vieira

Leo Vieira has won numerous medals, such as the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Championships, Pan American Championships and the prestigious ADCC World Championships and currently holds a 5th Degree Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

FightBack Live with Rickson Gracie

Streaming Now: Rickson Gracie

Rickson Gracie, inductee in the Legends of MMA Hall of Fame, is a 9th Degree Red Belt in Gracie Jiu-Jitsu, retired mixed martial artist and member of the Gracie family: the third oldest son of Hélio Gracie.

