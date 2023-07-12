Heavyweight MMA Champ Ngannou to Fight Heavyweight Boxing Champion Fury
It seems former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will finally get what he wants - a big money, crossover boxing match against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. In what may well end up being the most hyped gimmick fight in history, the pair are slated to meet on October 28 in Saudi Arabia. ESPN is reporting the fight will take place in a boxing ring under regulation boxing rules but it's unclear how many rounds the bout will be, whether it will be for Fury's title or if it will even be classified as an official pro bout or simply an "exhibition."
Ngannou captured the UFC heavyweight title from Stipe Miocic in 2021 and defended it once before his contract with the company expired. Unable to agree to a new deal with the UFC which would have allowed him to pursue boxing, Ngannou relinquished the title earlier this year never having lost it in the octagon. He signed a new contract to fight for the Professional Fighters League in May but that contract guaranteed him the right to compete in boxing outside the PFL.
Fury is 33-0-1 as a boxer and is considered the lineal heavyweight champion in that sport. He'll likely be a massive favorite over Ngannou, who has never boxed professionally.
