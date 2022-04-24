Tyson Fury Retains Heavyweight Boxing Title, Then Calls Out UFC Champ Ngannou
April 24 | 2022
library.sportingnews.com / Sporting News
At 6'4" 253 pounds heavyweight boxer Dillian Whyte is used to being the bigger man but Saturday in London he was outsized and outgunned by champion Tyson Fury, who stopped the challenger in six rounds. Fighting before 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium, the 6'9" 264 pound Fury used his massive reach and impressive movement from such a big man to keep the fight on the outside early.
Working behind his jab and some hard right hands, the champion got his left hook going in the second round and by the third was mixing up all his punches well firing off fast combinations. Things heated up in the fourth as the pair exchanged headbutts, elbows and rabbit punches. But Fury's superior size enabled him to mostly control Whyte in the clinches. The end came in the sixth when the champion stuck his jab in Whyte's face concealing a right uppercut that dropped Whyte and prompted the referee to halt the fight.
Following the bout, Fury called UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou into the ring for a pleasant exchange where they talked about a possible bout between the two men under some form of hybrid rules.
