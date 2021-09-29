Tyron Woodley gets "I Love Jake Paul" Tattoo, Wants Rematch

mixed martial arts
Tyron Woodley Jake Paul
cdn.mmanews.com

Mixed martial arts fans around the world were disappointed on August 29th, when former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was defeated by internet personality Jake Paul in a boxing match via split decision. Following the decision, a bet from before the match resurfaced in which the loser was supposed to get a tattoo stating that they loved whoever had just beaten them. Woodley immediately wanted a rematch, and Paul said that if Woodley actually got the tattoo, then a rematch was possible. Keep reading to see a recent Instagram post from Woodley, in which he kept his end of the deal.

Woodley's Instagram post:

Clearly, Woodley was trying to get under Paul's skin by calling him "son" and strategically getting the tattoo inked on his middle finger. Paul has since responded in a rather strange YouTube video in which he essentially just holds up a small paper sign that says "I love you too".

Paul has been trying to book a fight with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's half-brother Tommy Fury, who has reportedly declined two offers to make the match happen. According to sources at ESPN, the second offer would have been a million-dollar payday for Fury.

The difficulties booking the Fury fight and the new ink from Tyron Woodley might make Paul vs. Woodley 2 a reality. Woodley's manager, Malki Kawa of First Round Management, has said that the tattoo should put his client in position for a rematch, showing that the Woodley camp is serious about getting redemption.

Related Articles Around the Web

Develop Powerful and Ripped Abs Like Bruce Lee

fitness
Bruce Lee
fitbodybuzz.com
A trained core is essential for MMA and all forms of martial arts and grappling. Bruce Lee's abdominal training is the best of both worlds. It produces a powerful explosive core and will chisel out your abs. Bruce always sought out the best exercises for strength and speed to make himself better. Over the years of training, Lee understood that all movement is generated from the center, the hips and the core. Your abdominals are the source of power to kick, punch, jump, and run. The spine also uses the core for stability.
Keep Reading Show less

Lance Krall - The Return

entertainment
Lance Krall
1.bp.blogspot.com

Whether watching his hilarious antics on The Joe Schmo Show, Free Radio, or as Sensei Ira on The Office, Lance Krall always delivers. He can also deliver a kick to your head. Wait, what?

Although Krall is widely known for his inventive and unique brand of comedy and acting, he is also a second-degree black belt in Taekwondo. After years away from the art, while forging a career in Hollywood, Krall has returned to his first love. Krall took some time to speak with me about his years as a competitor, student, and his return to his roots.

Keep Reading Show less

Hakuho, Sumo's Greatest Wrestler, Announces Retirement

sumo wrestling
hakuho
idsb.tmgrup.com.tr
Hakuho, the most successful sumo wrestler in history, made it official Monday announcing to the Japan Sumo Association his decision to retire from the sport. Born Monkhbatyn Davaajargal in Mongolia, his father was an Olympic silver medalist in freestyle wrestling. Moving to Japan at the age of 15 to begin training as a sumo, he joined the Miyagino stable of wrestlers and was given the ring name Hakuho.
Keep Reading Show less