One Hour Match Decides Ancient Turkish Oil Wrestling Championship

Cengizhan Şimşek claimed the title of Chief Wrestler winning the gold belt championship at Turkey's Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling Festival, Sunday. The longest continually running sports event in the world, this was the 661st annual edition of the festival dating back to the 14th century and it saw a record 2,475 participants across several age and weight divisions.
Two-time defending champion Ali Gürbüz went out early, failing to capture a third straight title which would have granted him permanent gold belt status. That cleared the field for Şimşek, who defeated Mustafa Taş in a finals showdown that lasted nearly a full hour. The match was decided when Şimşek feinted a leg grab that had Taş dropping low to defend. Şimşek instantly got behind him hoisting Taş off the ground and arching back to hurl him with a picture perfect suplex type throw that clinched the championship.
