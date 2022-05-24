Turkey Leads the Way with 5 Golds at European Taekwondo Championships

Turkey started strong and finished strong at the European Taekwondo Championships which concluded Sunday in Manchester, UK. After capturing three golds in Thursday's opening day competition, the Turkish squad added two more championships on Sunday. Emre Kutalmis Atesli defeated Ivan Garcia Martinez of Spain in the men's over 87 kg division while Hatice Kubra Ilgun beat Poland's Patrycja Adamkiewicz in a tough women's 57 kg category that included Britain's two-time Olympic champion Jade Jones.
Fighting on home soil, Jones had to settle for Bronze. Britain did manage to capture two gold medals though as Bradly Sinden won his first European title defeating Spain's Javier Pérez Polo in the men's 68 kg division and Bianca Walkden beat Poland's Aleksandra Kowalczuk for the women's over 73 kg title.
