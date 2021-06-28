Self Defense Training for Airline Flight Crews to Resume

The Transportation Security Administration has announced they will be resuming self defense training for airline flight attendants and pilots in the face of surging violence taking place on planes. Since the beginning of the year, according to The Federal Aviation Administration, there have been more than 3000 reports of unruly passengers on flights.

Self defense training for flight crews had been instituted after lobbying by flight attendant unions in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist hijackings. The four hour Crew Member Self-Defense course, taught by Federal Air Marshals, was halted last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however. The course is now set to resume in early July. But while Congress had originally mandated the training, as airlines balked at the cost the program became a voluntary one and only a small percentage of flight attendants are reported to participate.

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Fire Kills 18 at Martial Arts School in China

Eighteen people were killed as a fire tore through a martial arts training center early Friday morning in Henan Province, China. Sixteen others were injured and taken to a local hospital, four of them listed in serious condition. Though the name of the academy was originally withheld, it was subsequently identified as the Zhenxing Martial Arts Center in Shangqiu City. A report, originally posted by the Beijing Youth Daily, said the center served as a boarding school for students age 7-16 but has since been removed from their website.

The fire was extinguished and the person in charge of the academy was taken into custody by the authorities, though the cause of the blaze remains unclear. Such fires are not uncommon in China where safety regulations are often lacking or not enforced with construction sometimes viewed as sub-standard.

Gane Remains Perfect, Beating Volkov at UFC Fight Night

Frenchman Ciryl Gane continued his unbeaten ways winning a relatively easy five round decision over Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC Fight Night 190 Saturday in Las Vegas. Gane came out moving in the first round using quick in and out attacks against the taller Russian. But by the second round he'd taken control over the center of the octagon and had Volkov backing off for most of the fight's remainder.

Volkov relied mainly on low kicks and seemed hesitant at times in unloading with his hands. Fighting primarily out of a southpaw stance, Gane countered Volkov's left, lead leg roundhouse kicks to the outside of his right leg by continually pumping right leg sidekicks into the front of Volkov's left thigh and knee. Consistently mixing in darting right jabs to the face with his sidekicks, Gane controlled the match-up as his record rose to 9-0 and he put himself into possible contention for a title shot at former teammate and current UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou.

