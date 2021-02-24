MMA's Most Prolific Fighter Indicted for Child Porn

mixed martial arts
Travis Fulton
mymmanews.com

Travis Fulton, who has more bouts than anyone in the history of mixed martial arts, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Iowa on charges of sexual exploitation of a child, possession of child pornography and receipt of child pornography. Fulton, 43, is accused of attempting to coerce a minor into sexual conduct for the purposes of taking sexually explicit photos and of possessing pornographic images of a child under the age of 12.

Fulton was already awaiting trial on charges of domestic violence stemming from a 2019 incident in which he was accused of hitting and threatening a woman. During a career that spanned nearly 23 years, Fulton fought more than 300 times, mostly for minor organizations, though he did appear twice in the UFC and met a number of notable fighters including former UFC champions Rich Franklin, Dan Severn and Andrei Arlovski. He last fought in April, 2019.

Related Articles Around the Web
Sign up for our weekly newsletter!
Stay up to date in the martial arts community with news from around the world, techniques of all styles and all around guiding you in your martial arts journey