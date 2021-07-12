Travis Fulton, Man With Most MMA Fights, Dead of Apparent Suicide

Travis Fulton Dead

Travis Fulton, the man with more mixed martial arts fights than anyone in history, was found dead in his cell at the Linn County Jail in Iowa Saturday from an apparent suicide. Fulton, who had been held at the jail since his February indictment on charges of sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography, had plead guilty to two of four counts last week.

During a two decade long career, Fulton amassed more than 300 professional bouts. Over the years he fought former and future UFC champions Dan Severn, Ricco Rodriguez, Evan Tanner, Rich Franklin, Forrest Griffin and Andrei Arlovski losing to all of them.

