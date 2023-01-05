Boxing Organization to Create Transgender Division
Sulaiman said the WBC would put out a call in 2023 for transgender fighters willing to compete in a separate league or tournament competition. Trans fighters born male would only be eligible to fight other trans fighters born male and trans fighters born female would only fight other trans fighters born female. The British Boxing Board of Control is also considering following the WBC's lead.
The participation of trans athletes in women's sports has been a hotly debated topic, particularly within the combat sports world. Mixed martial arts has seen at least two trans fighters compete professionally in the women's division. Fallon Fox last fought in 2014 and Alana McLaughlin debuted last year. Organizations like the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation and the Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports in the United States have examined the issue within the last year but haven't come out with any final guidelines.
