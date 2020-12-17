Martial Arts Training Tips for Cutting Weight

training
Martial Arts Training Tips for Cutting Weight
blogscdn.thehut.net

Sports nutrition not only enables you to stoke your furnace with the best energy-boosting and recovery-enhancing food, but it also gives you the tools to understand the inner workings of your physiology, including how to achieve optimal body composition. Why is that important? Because at some point in your life, you may have to cut weight — perhaps to make weight at a martial arts tournament or just to shape up for the summer.

The worst thing about cutting weight is, when it's required, it often has to be done quickly. You need to take pains to do it right so you maintain the strength and stamina you worked so hard to build.

As soon as you learn that need to lose weight, you should start eating and training for that goal. Forget sweatsuits and saunas — they serve a purpose only on the day of the weigh-in because all they do is decrease the amount of water in your body. Unchecked, even partial dehydration can lead to exhaustion and weakness.

Likewise, forget fasting. Blindly cutting your caloric intake can leave you feeling drained and unable to perform the way you normally do. For healthy weight loss, don't restrict your food intake to the point at which you're no longer getting enough nutrients. You need fuel to function.

Instead of cutting out your energy source, you should refine it by cutting out “empty calorie" foods. Example: Replace a serving of French fries with vegetables. Small adjustments like this can help you trim the excess while keeping muscle and energy levels intact. How is that possible? Because fat has approximately twice as many calories per gram as carbohydrates and protein.

Your next step is to boost your metabolism, which means teaching your body to consistently use the food you eat to produce energy. That will make you burn more calories for longer periods, which leads to weight loss. Bonus: It will also help you maintain the energy you need to train hard without risking neuromuscular damage.

In part, your metabolism is determined by your age and genetics, which means there's only so much you can do to alter it. However, metabolism is also dependant on your exertion level and the frequency with which you eat.

As a martial artist, you train regularly. If you need to cut weight, you can always up the frequency of your workouts. Obviously, you can adjust your daily food intake. If your schedule permits, consider eating six times a day: two or three smaller snacks in addition to three or four well-portioned, nutritious meals. The last thing you want to do is skip meals because it will have the opposite effect — it will tell your body it needs to conserve energy and hold onto fat.

When you're planning your meals, try to combine protein with complex carbohydrates, fruits and vegetables. If you're having trouble making six meals a day, consider cutting your three large meals in half. Instead of stuffing yourself at breakfast or dinner, split those meals so you can eat every three to four hours. A snack can be a serving of fruit or nuts, a nutritional drink or an energy bar. Just keep track of the calorie count so you can shoot for 100 to 400 calories per snack.

Cutting weight is a lot like martial arts training: It's not easy, but when it's approached in a proven, scientific way, the benefits far outweigh the effort you put in.

Story by Dasha Libin, MS, CSCS

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Ten of the Best MMA Fighters in the World Right Now

mixed martial arts
Demetrious Johnson
image-cdn.essentiallysports.com

Mixed martial arts is a truly global sport with a blend of martial arts styles from all around the globe. The explosion of the sport has seen a new wave of sensational athletes come through and re-shape our perceptions of what martial arts can be.

In 2020, there are a few standouts who continue to wow us at every turn.

From divisional dominance to a seamless blending of techniques, these athletes showcase what the very best have to offer as we near the new year.

Here is a look at ten of the best pound-for-pound athletes in the game today in no particular order.

Keep Reading Show less

Virtual Fight Tour IV: Top Ten USA Stuns All Stars, Gamez Claims Throne in Senior Division

sport karate
Top Ten Team USA

The Virtual Fight Tour was back in action Saturday night with fireworks flying in multiple bouts.

Jessie Wray's fourth installment of the Virtual Fight Tour exceeded the expectations set by the first three events. This event debuted the Uventex TV streaming platform, a huge upgrade for the promotion. Additionally, two new divisions were introduced as a grappling match and a highly-anticipated team fight made history for the VFT brand. High levels of martial arts talent were on display all night long, so keep reading to find out which athletes came out victorious.

Keep Reading Show less

Bleeding Edge: The Art in Knife Fighting, Part 1

combatives
Bleeding Edge: The Art in Knife Fighting, Part 1

Knife fighting has always been one of the most misunderstood topics in self-defense. Although everyone agrees that the knife is a potent weapon, there's no consensus when it comes to effective edged-weapon tactics. Some practitioners swear by the traditional European and Asian systems. Others look to military combatives as the ultimate source of blade techniques.

Keep Reading Show less

Master the Foot Sweep: Judo’s Secret Weapon

judo
Master the Foot Sweep: Judo’s Secret Weapon

Judo is a way to effectively use both your physical and spiritual strength. By training you in attacks and defenses, it refines your body and your soul, and it helps you make the spiritual essence of judo a part of your very being. In this way, you are able to strive toward self-perfection and contribute something of value to the world.

—Jigoro Kano, judo founder

Keep Reading Show less
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter