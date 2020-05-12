How a Traditional Martial Arts Mind Set Can Fail You in Combat

If you're a traditional martial artist, I know I got your attention with the title. Now, let me pose a question:

Q: Who wins in a street fight with hand-to-hand combat?
A: The guy whose buddy shows up first with a gun.

Yes, I know some of you will say that's a trick question! Everybody thinks their style is enough to handle any conflict they encounter on the street, but that's not reality. Now, before you start thinking I'm anti-traditional martial arts and start warning up your fingers for any angry response, let me tell you something about myself: I've been the guy who only won because his buddy was first to show. And no, it's not because I didn't have enough training.

I'm a 28-year judo blackbelt, former USA Sambo team member (2016), Brazilian jujitsu black belt, 8-time BJJ World champion (IBJJF/NAGA/SJJIF). I've completed all four instructor courses in Modern Army Combatives, as well as Special Operations Combatives level 1. I've fought professionally in MMA and am a U.S. Army Combat veteran (OIF/OND). In my opinion, I've been where traditional martial arts ran into the brick wall of survival.

Enough polishing my own apple. Here's what's worked for me: a combination of UN-common sense and good ol' training.

1. MINDSET

I'm the weapon; everything else is a tool. When "the metal meets the meat," anything you pick up, carry or take off your opponent can be used against them.

When a knife comes out, to quote Doug Marcida, "It will cut!" Yes, mentally, we all realize that, but it's not until after being stabbed that you realize that the knife disarm you saw on Youtube wasn't as easy as you thought it was. This isn't "Taken" and we're not Liam Neeson.

You first need to possess situational awareness, the ability to look around your environment and be aware of likely and unlikely threats, mentally planning and preparing for "worst case scenarios."

2. TRAINING

As a BJJ competitor I'm appalled by pulling guard (deliberately pulling someone on top of you with your legs around them) to make contact offensively (in defense, it's something that just happens). If Goldberg speared me, you're right, I would pull guard and strangle him unconscious. But you wouldn't do that in a life-or-death situation. Also, pulling guard when there were multiple aggressors would likely get you stomped unconscious, see exhibit "Boyz in the Hood." I'm playing, but really.

Self-defense/combat training should work to establish realistic muscle memory so in a stressful situation you don't hand the pistol/knife back after you disarm the bad guy. We've all seen those videos (again thank you YouTube, for the vote of confidence).

To sum it up, let me say there are no be-all, end-all answer to 'combat,' and in the end, no plan survives initial contact with the enemy. Adding realistic training and emphasizing a survival-oriented mindset will equip the traditional martial artist better for combat, and hopefully will be enough to keep them alive and intact – or at least, with only a few cool scars for bragging rights.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
traditional martial arts
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Fight Back : View the Line Up

Join us live on Facebook to Benefit COVID-19 First Respondents. This virtual martial arts raining event features the worlds biggest names in martial arts coming together to support one another during this time of crisis.

Join us LIVE ON FACEBOOK all week long


Join Black Belt Magazine and Combat Go as we present Fight Back: A Virtual Martial Arts Training Event Benefiting Covid First Respondents. In Partnership with Bellator MMA and Century Martial Arts we bring you 5 straight days of seminars and interviews from the world's biggest names in martial arts. This LIVE event will benefit first respondents of the Covid-19 pandemic through our partnership with American Red Cross. Please help us in uniting the martial arts community as one to support those putting their lives on the line to help others.
Donate Here!

Keep Reading Show less

The “Uncool” Kick Every Good Martial Artist Needs to Know

Flying triple spinning tornado kicks are certainly impressive. Pull one off, and you'll get a ticket to the cool kids' table for sure.

Just check out the crowd reaction when a full-contact fighter successfully lands a fancy spinning kick. The deafening cheers are enough to inspire any kid to make a midnight bedroom window escape and camp out in front of the local dojo's front door. Admit it: When you started training, you dreamed of these flashy kicks.

The problem is that these kicks, although impressive, aren't very practical. Even at a high skill level, there's only a small likelihood of them succeeding.

But effective kicks are boring. What martial art teacher worth the salt in Bruce Lee's sweat wants to teach boring stuff? And what student wants to spend their hard, long training hours learning boring kicks?

Keep Reading Show less
kicks

A CLEAN Drink to get you goin!

We've all been there, where we go reach for that energy drink to get a boost in energy. But there is a new kid on the block, that comes with something special! CLEAN Cause! Not only is it organic and come with some good ingredients like Yerba Mate, but they also give back 50% in profit to support addiction recovery! Clean Cause comes in 4 delicious flavors, Peach, Raspberry, Lemon Lime and Blackberry, we've tried them all and you can't go wrong with any of them. In just 1 can you can be sure to always get 160mg of caffeine to kick start you at any time of the day, plus there are 24 essential vitamins and minerals PLUS 15 amino acids that your body needs for that training session you have coming up.

Here are 8 benefits of Yerba Mate that you might not know off.

  • 1.Rich in Antioxidants and Nutrients
  • 2.Can Boost Energy and Improve Mental Focus
  • 3.May Enhance Physical Performance
  • 4.May Protect Against Infections
  • 5.May Help You Lose Weight and Body Fat
  • 6.May Boost Your Immune System
  • 7.Lowers blood Sugar levels
  • 8.May Lower Your Risk of Heart Disease

Get yours today at: www.cleancause.com

Related Articles Around the Web

What Makes a Good Teacher?

This is something I ask myself often. If I simplify it and remove martial arts from the equation, what the question really asks is "What separates a teacher from a good teacher?"

While you're thinking about that, I'd like to share with you the differences I see between teachers and instructors. To me, an instructor is someone who knows the techniques and can articulate the technical aspects well but might struggle to adjust to the different types of students. A teacher is someone who knows the techniques very well and can teach them to all students. A teacher has the ability to adapt and find the best way to teach things to each individual student as well as understand the best approach for a group. An instructor may struggle with leading a group of students of varying skill levels. A teacher will know when to push and when not to push, when to speak and when not to speak. Teachers, to me, are a bit more insightful.

Keep Reading Show less
teaching
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter