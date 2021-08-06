Olympics: Sanchez Wins First Ever Karate Gold, U.S. Captures Wrestling Gold

Sandra Sanchez Olympic Gold
Spain's Sandra Sanchez gained her own unique piece of martial arts history Thursday when she became the first ever Olympic karate gold medalist winning the women's kata competition at the Tokyo Games. The 39-year-old reigning world champion scored 28.06 to finish .18 points ahead of Japan's Kiyou Shimizu, who took the silver.

In kumite, France's Steven Da Costa defeated Turkey's Eray Samdan 5-0 to capture the men's 67 kg division while Bulgaria's Ivet Goranova beat Ukraine's Anzhelika Terliuga 5-1 to win the women's 55 kg category.

In wrestling action the United States captured gold as David Taylor defeated Iran's Hassan Yazdani 5-4 to nab the men's 86 kg freestyle division. Zaur Uguev of the Russian Olympic Committee beat India's Ravi Kumar Dahiya 7-4 to win the men's 57 kg freestyle event while Japan's Risako Kawai won the women's 57 kg category 5-0 over Iryna Kurachkina of Belarus.

Olympics: Mensah-Stock Wins Wrestling Gold for U.S.

Mensah Stock Olympics
Tamyra Mensah-Stock claimed the United States first wrestling gold medal of these Olympics when she defeated Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu 4-1 in the finals of the women's 68 kg freestyle event Tuesday in Japan. Stock scored on two takedowns during the match to seal the victory. She becomes just the second American woman to capture Olympic gold in wrestling following Helen Maroulis win at 53 kg at the 2016 Rio Games.
Judo Blog: Judo Photography at the Olympics

Olympic Judo Throw
Judo at the 2020 Olympics has now passed. Again, kudos to NBC for their excellent coverage. Here is a concise summary of the key highlights of this year's event.

A couple days ago my friend judo archivist and USJF Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient, Jerry Hays emailed an interesting article.

THE FAST SAGA - From Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan and Shaw Brothers to Car Fu

Fast and Furious
Dr. Craig's Martial Arts Movie Lounge

When The Fast and the Furious (2001) sped into the psyche's of illegal street racing enthusiasts, with a penchant for danger and the psychotic insanity of arrant automotive adventure, the brusque bearish, quasi-hero rebel, Dominic "Dom" Toretto was caustic yet salvationally portrayed with the power of a train using a Vin Diesel engine.

