Judo Blog: Toshiro Daigo Has Passed Away
Toshiro Daigo, who was called "Mr. Kodokan" by winning the All Japan Championship twice during his active career at the de facto highest rank of judo, and serving as the Japan national team coach at both the 1976 Montreal and 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. (Daigo Toshiro) died on the 10th. He was 95 years old.
Born in Chiba prefecture. He started judo in the old Awa High School (now Awa High School). After graduating from Tokyo Higher Normal School (currently University of Tsukuba), he became a researcher at the Kodokan after working as a faculty member. He won the All Japan Championship in 1952 and 1954 after the war. He was a coach at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. From there, he was at the forefront of the Japanese judo world until he retired as chairman of the strengthening committee in the spring of the following year of the 1988 Seoul Olympics.
With the death of Mr. Daigo, the 10th dan surviving became two people, Yoshimi Osawa (95) and Ichiro Abe (98).
One of my favorite stories is of my son, Nathan from the summer of 1995. We were at the Kodokan with a group from mostly from Nanka (the SoCal Judo Black Belt Alliance) in 1995 that included the late Hal Sharp. Daigo Sensei came up to the big dojo in his gi to greet him and our group.
Nathan who was 10 at the time, asked me if it would be ok to invite Daigo to randori. So I went over to talk with Sharp and see if that would be appropriate, however it was too late. Nathan and Daigo were in the middle of the tatami and everyone there, some 200+ judoka had moved to the side. For the next few minutes Daigo and him traded throws than bowed out to a big roaring round of applauds!
When it was over Nathan said to me 'Dad never give away the (blue) belt I wore when I randori with the head of the Kodokan, (which we still have)!'
Nathan with Daigo and my kids and me with him at the Kodokan in 1995
Signature to me from Daigo Sensei
Jerry Hays and Hal Sharp with Daigo Sensei in 2008
