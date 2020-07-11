Top 5 Walk-Off Knockouts!

Top 5 Walk-Off Knockouts In ONE Championship
www.youtube.com

In the world of martial arts, there is not much better than a walk-off knockout. Not only because the knockout is the culmination of the tireless work ethic to perfect your striking skills, but because walking away without following-up shows respect to your fallen opponent.

In ONE Championship, there have been several walk-off shots that have captivated audiences around the globe.

Now you can watch the five best walk-off knockouts in the organization's history.

Featured in the video is the conclusion of the epic ONE Middleweight World Championship clash between Aung La "The Burmese Python" N Sang and Ken Hasegawa. After more than four grueling rounds, Aung La N Sang was able to land a decisive uppercut in the final frame sending Hasegawa crashing to the canvas in his first defense of the middleweight crown.

Also on display, Martin "The Situ-Asian" Nguyen's highlight-reel flying knee KO.

Nguyen put his leg kicks to work against Narantungalag Jadambaa and damaged the lead leg of his opponent. As his opponent was compromised against the Circle wall, Nguyen elevated with a flying knee that connected flush.

The knockouts were beautiful, but the respect shown not to follow up when it was unnecessary shows the true heart of martial arts. These athletes exemplified that in their stunning showcases on the global stage by doing what they do best.

Enjoy those performances and a few more from Geje Eustaquio, ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano "The Flash" Fernandes, and ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua "The Passion" Pacio.

