Top 3 Bruce Lee Books of All Time

If you're a Bruce Lee fan and or want to learn about his philosophy and liniage, these 3 books are a must have!

Out of many of Bruce Lee's amazing published books that are out there, we have chosen to narrow it down to these 3.

The Tao of Jeet Kune Do Expanded Edition

Compiled from Bruce Lee's notes and essays and originally published in 1975, this iconic volume is one of the seminal martial arts guides of its time. The science and philosophy behind the fighting system Lee pioneered himself—jeet kune do—is explained in detail, depicted through hundreds of Lee's own illustrations. With the collaboration of Lee's daughter, Shannon, and Bruce Lee Enterprises, this new edition is expanded, updated, and remastered, covering topics such as Zen and enlightenment, kicking, striking, grappling, and footwork. Featuring an introduction by Linda Lee, this is essential reading for any practitioner, offering a brief glimpse into the mind of one of the world's greatest martial artists.

Bruce Lee's Fighting Method: The Complete Edition

Vividly illustrating the techniques of a legendary innovator, this definitive examination explains how to survive attacks on the street, increase training awareness, and develop body movements. Originally compiled as a four-volume series, this revised edition breathes new life into a classic work with digitally-enhanced photography of jeet kune do founder Bruce Lee in his prime, a new chapter by former Lee student Ted Wong, and an introduction by Shannon Lee. This renowned compendium once again reclaims its place as an integral part of the Lee canon and a necessary addition for collectors and martial arts enthusiasts alike.

Bruce Lee: The Evolution of a Martial Artist

Tracing Bruce Lee's path from wing chun student to jeet kune do founder, this biography chronicles Lee's physical journey—from Hong Kong to Seattle to Oakland to Los Angeles and back again to Hong Kong—as well as his voyage of self-discovery and actualization. The book draws on numerous conversations with Bruce Lee's childhood classmates, former students, and family friends, offering a unique insight into the life of the legendary martial artist. It also offers a wealth of rare and unique photos, letters, and personal writings courtesy of Lee's wife, Linda Lee Cadwell, and his daughter Shannon. As they learn about his progression in martial arts techniques and training methods, readers will also discover how Bruce Lee's personal philosophy of continuously adapting to the changing conditions of the moment can be applied to life.

