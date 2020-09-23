KNOW FEAR - A Revolutionary Self Defense Program

By tactical defense and combatives expert Tony Blauer

For 43 years I have been studying violence, fear, and aggression.

My main business is training law enforcement, military, first-responders, combat athletes, and more. Over the course of 40 years, I've interviewed hundreds of victims of violence.

As a high-performance coach for people whose decisions could literally affect their safety, I wasn't satisfied. That got me thinking about mindset and performance.

One of the biggest lightbulbs moments I had and want to share with you is when I connected the dots between physiology and psychology.

Without getting too nerdy and neurosciencey with you, so much of the research around fear was about the physiological changes in the body. (I'm sure you've heard the terms 'fight or flight' syndrome, adrenaline dumps, fear-spike, etc.)

These are all academic terms that didn't help my clients or athletes learn or improve performance.

Telling someone they hesitated or choked or panicked or froze because they had a fear spike that triggered an adrenaline dump, that changed their state from parasympathetic to sympathetic, etc… didn't really help.

After much experimentation, I came up with a system and a formula so we all could use "fear as fuel". Studying stress and fear over a career that has spanned 40+ years has given me so much insight, data, and opportunity to test and ultimately create the KNOW FEAR program.

My system works for men and women who are literally in real physical danger - and that means it will work for you if you apply it!

I look forward to helping you change your relationship with fear too.

