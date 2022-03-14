LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Taekwondo Instructor Arrested for Sexual Assault of Student

news
Handcuffs
Shutterstock / Svetliy
The Peel Regional Police in Canada arrested a martial arts instructor Friday for sexual assault of a female student. Jason Beaudin, an instructor at the Mississauga Martial Arts Centre, is accused of multiple assaults on the victim, described as a female youth who attended the school, between 2019 and 2020.

The victim was not reported to have suffered physical injuries but Beaudin has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. He is being held pending a bail hearing. The Mississauga Martial Arts Centre website describes the school as teaching ITF style tae-kwon-do and lists the 47-year-old Beaudin as the master instructor.

