Ortiz Swearing in Not Without Controversy

Tito Ortiz Mayor
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz was not only sworn into his new position on the Huntington Beach City Council Monday but also, due to a quirk of the city's election laws, named mayor pro tem, meaning he will fill in for the mayor when necessary and perhaps be next in line to inherit the rotating position.

But Ortiz's first council meeting was not without controversy as some Huntington Beach residents took him to task for what many are calling irresponsible statements on the Covid-19 pandemic. Ortiz has embraced far-right conspiracy theories even calling Covid a "plandemic" during his acceptance speech, which refers to a widely debunked theory that coronavirus claims by the government are fraudulent. One citizen criticized Ortiz for posting erroneous information on his social media sites claiming that masks don't work in stopping the spread of Covid-19. And while other new city council members referred to the pandemic as a crisis, Ortiz was conspicuously one of the few people in attendance not wearing a mask.

Ten of the Best MMA Fighters in the World Right Now

Demetrious Johnson
Mixed martial arts is a truly global sport with a blend of martial arts styles from all around the globe. The explosion of the sport has seen a new wave of sensational athletes come through and re-shape our perceptions of what martial arts can be.

In 2020, there are a few standouts who continue to wow us at every turn.

From divisional dominance to a seamless blending of techniques, these athletes showcase what the very best have to offer as we near the new year.

Here is a look at ten of the best pound-for-pound athletes in the game today in no particular order.

Black Belt Magazine Unites Sport Karate with Ranking System

Black Belt Magazine Rankings

Black Belt Magazine has introduced a new rankings system reminiscent of the Karate Illustrated rankings of the late 20th Century.

The world of sport karate is extremely diverse, with numerous governing bodies, a wide variety of rules, and champions crowned all over the world. In order for the sport to continue to grow and gain popularity, many believe that it is essential for the administrators, promoters, coaches, and athletes to work together. Black Belt Magazine is taking a big step towards unity by establishing a ranking system for sport karate athletes that is independent of league affiliation. You can view the rankings HERE, or keep reading for more details about how the rankings were determined.

ONE Championship: Holzken vs Compton Preview at Big Bang 2

Nieky Holzken
ONE Championship brings you ONE: Big Bang II, a previously recorded event, on Friday, December 11, with a stellar line-up.

Perhaps, however, there is no better bout on the card than the co-main event featuring ONE Super Series kickboxing action between two lightweight contenders.

#1-ranked lightweight contender Nieky "The Natural" Holzken takes on #5-ranked Elliot "The Dragon" Compton.

Fraud in the Marital Arts

Fake Martial Arts
By: Steven Barnes, Black Belt Magazine Archives Circa 1988

There is a fine line between showmanship and deceit, and between meeting human needs and abusing trust, and in some of my columns I have attempted to define this line.

Most readers have appreciated my efforts, but several disturbing letters, combined with the recent release of a martial arts movie,· motivate me to speak again, I hope for the last time, on the subject of fraud.

