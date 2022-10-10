Tiffany Teo Has Eyes Locked On Angela Lee, Atomweight Title
The Singaporean has been a mainstay in ONE Championship but has found the gold elusive thus far. Her move to atomweight charted a new path, and she took a big step forward when she dominated the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix finalist with a first-round submission.
Teo looked lean and strong against "The Indian Tigress." Once they hit the mat, her physical advantages met with her technical superiority, allowing her to slip in the rear-naked choke while trapping Phogat's arm. After getting her hand raised, Teo got a live mic, and she made sure to make the most of her moment.
In her ONE 161 post-fight interview, Teo continued her call out of Lee by expressing why she believes she will be the one to finally dethrone the atomweight queen.
"I think I have superior striking compared to Angela, and I think we're pretty even on the ground. I feel like I can mix things up in terms of MMA, in just setting up my takedowns, you know. I just feel like I pose a different threat to her compared to all the other athletes she has faced," said Teo.
A potential matchup with Lee would be enticing. Teo has had the United MMA star in her sights for some time, and the stylistic clash could be one of the most exciting on the horizon in the atomweight division.
Following the key victory, Teo burst onto the official ONE athlete rankings at #5. The stacked division still leaves Teo with work to do before taking a crack at the ONE Atomweight World Championship, but her performance at ONE 161 was a shot across the bow, letting everyone know a new player is on the scene.
