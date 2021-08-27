Can Tial Thang Be Myanmar's Next Big Star

"The Dragon Leg" Tial Thang could be ONE Championship's next big superstar for Myanmar, and the talented 27-year-old will return to the Circle at ONE: Battleground III, a previously recorded event, on Friday, August 27.

Under the watchful eye of his mentor, Aung La "The Burmese Python" N Sang, Thang has gotten off to a perfect 3-0 start to his career. In his first two outings in 2019, he went to a decision against Rin Saroth and Woon Kyoum Kim. However, earlier in 2021, Thang picked up his first TKO victory when he stopped Paulus Lumihi at ONE: Unbreakable III.

This time, awaiting him inside the Circle will be South Korea's Song Min "The Running Man" Jong.

Thang has made all of the sacrifices necessary to achieve greatness, and his growth as a martial artist has shown the pay off with his victories. He has dedicated himself to improving his craft at Sanford MMA alongside other notable ONE World Champions like Martin Nguyen and Brandon Vera.

The bantamweight is on the rise and takes each bout in stride as he looks to build himself into a contender in one of the most talent-rich divisions in the sport.

The 29-year-old South Korean will not go quietly, however. "The Running Man" is looking for his first win on the global stage after a successful stint on the ONE Warrior Series that saw him earn his way onto the main roster.

Thang is always motivated to provide fireworks for his fans, and with both men motivated to show themselves well on the global stage, those fireworks are sure to be lit on Friday.

ONE: Battleground III airs on Friday, August 27, at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST on all Bleacher Report platforms.

Tial Thang vs. Rin Saroth | Full Fight Replay

Before Myanmar warrior Tial Thang returns to action at ONE: BATTLEGROUND III, relive "The Dragon Leg's" mixed martial arts showdown with Cambodia's Rin Sarot...
World Taekwondo Demo Team Advances on America's Got Talent

The America's Got Talent TV show revealed their fan voting results Wednesday night and it was no surprise that the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team advanced through to the semifinals. The squad gave another stunning performance in Tuesday's live, quarterfinal competition with a mix of perfectly synchronized group forms, high flying acrobatics and impressive aerial board breaking.
AmeriKick Internationals: The Black Mamba Strikes Thrice

The 2021 AmeriKick Internationals, promoted by Bob Leiker and Mark Russo, was the third NASKA world tour event since the league returned from its COVID-19 hiatus. The event celebrated its 40th anniversary last weekend as the action went down in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Rashad "The Black Mamba" Eugene was the talk of the tournament, coming home with three overall grand championship titles in the men's forms and weapons divisions. Eugene has become a fan-favorite in recent years for his fun-loving demeanor around the ring and exceedingly creative performances in the weapons divisions, using everything from triple bo staff to a broomstick. His first title of the weekend came in the traditional weapons category. He carried that momentum into the Saturday night finals where he defeated Cody Leck and Donis Coronel to claim the creative/musical/extreme (CMX) forms title, and followed that up with a double bo performance to secure the trifecta with a win over Team Paul Mitchell's Alex Mancillas and Kung Fu bull whip specialist Aaron Keys. Eugene's weekend is of historical significance, as this marks the first time in recent memory that a competitor has won their first career NASKA overall grand championship while claiming three such titles at one event.

Denice Zamboanga vs. Seo Hee Ham Preview

The ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix will get underway at ONE: Empower, an all-women martial arts spectacular, on Friday, September 3, with a sensational quarterfinal matchup.

ONE Championship's #1-ranked atomweight contender Denice "The Menace" Zamboanga will welcome mixed martial arts veteran Seo Hee Ham to the Circle in a highly-anticipated clash between title contenders.

