Mike Ninomiya Sabaki Method Training Seminar

Mike Ninomiya
Black Belt presents a LIVE karateka training session with Mike Ninomiya son of the Enshin Karate founder Joko Ninomiya.

Vice Koncho Mitsuyuki "Mike" Ninomiya is an 8th DAN in Enshin Karate and former world champion. Son of the Enshin Karate founder Joko Ninomiya, Mike is the Vice Koncho of his fathers original Enshin Karate honbu in Denver, Colorado. Mike's father is also founder of The Sabaki Challenge

Which became popular since its inception in 1989. This knockdown rules style tournament helped bring Enshin Karate into its now widely known popularity world wide.Mike now trains and teaches seminars such as this one on the Sabaki Method.

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

Aaron Gassor Live Training Seminar

Aaron Gassor
Black Belt presents a LIVE training seminar from Aaron Gassor the Ginger Ninja Trickster himself. Join him in his seminar Kicking with the Ginger Ninja Trickster.

Aaron Gassor is best known for his incredible YouTube following as the Ginger Ninja Trickster. Teaching live from the UK Aaron is going to share some of his tips and secrets to the techniques that have allowed him to become known world wide for his incredible martial arts skills.

Malachy Friedman Live Training Seminar

Malachy Freidman
Black Belt presents LIVE training seminar with Malachy Friedman. Join us for some Brazillian Jiu Jitsu Heisen Guard techniques.

Andre Galvao Live Training Seminar

Andre Galvão
Black Belt presents LIVE training with Professor Andre Galvao. Join us in his NoGi Fundamentals training seminar.

The grappling world has been dominated by Andre Galvao for last decade in an impressive show of athleticism in his legendary career. Galvao, founder of Atos Jiu Jitsu, has racked up an amazing six ADCC world championships along with five IBJJF world championships. Join today as he gives us insight into the skills that allow him to continue winning at the highest levels.

